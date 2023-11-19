Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives When Did Meri and Kody Brown Split — And Where Do the 'Sister Wives' Stars Stand Now? Meri and Kody Brown had been estranged since October 2022 before confirming their split in January 2023. But when did they really end things for good? By Emma Saletta Nov. 19 2023, Updated 1:18 p.m. ET Source: TLC

More details behind Kody Brown and his "crumbling" family are being revealed on Sister Wives, and audiences finally see how Meri Brown pulls the plug on their marriage for good during Season 18, Episode 14. Meri and Kody have their first filmed conversation about the state of their relationship — and Meri looks more sure than ever about her decision to leave.

Meri's been feeling drawn to leave the Flagstaff home and move to Utah, and that, along with her feelings toward Kody seemingly prompts her to leave, and not look back. So, when does this conversation actually take place, and how did she break the news to Kody? We have all the details below.

So, when did Kody and Meri actually split? The separation plays out on 'Sister Wives' in April 2022.

Source: TLC Meri Brown and her mom Bonnie Ahlstrom before her death in March 2021.

Meri is questioning her feelings about being drawn to Utah, and wonders if it has to do with her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, who died in March 2021 at age 76. "I don't know if it's because mom is gone, but there's an empty feeling and I'm feeling very very drawn to be there," she says during an episode confessional.

Her first public conversation about her feelings toward Kody happened around April 2022. The discussion also involves a very heartbroken Robyn Brown, who is the last wife left standing at that point. Other than wanting to go to Utah, Meri says that the split is "all coupled with everything else that's been going on and the statements Kody's made" about her.

"I'm not going to apologize for what I know in my heart is what I need to do," says Meri. "If it's going to hurt Robyn's feelings, if Kody's going to be jumping for joy, whatever the emotion that somebody else has about it is irrelevant."

How did Robyn and Kody react to Meri's decision to leave?

Source: YouTube/Entertainment Tonight (video stills) Robyn and Kody Brown from 'Sister Wives'

Robyn, who first asks Meri if her moving to Utah is temporary, begins to cry at the picnic table before the conversation ends. "Despite the fact that I just feel like my world is crumbling down, I can't fight it because it's not fair to Meri," Robyn admits. "What I really want to do is yell, what I really want to do is scream, what I really want to do is just say, 'No! Please, don't do this!'" she adds.