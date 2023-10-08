Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives Kody Brown Debuts a New Ring on ‘Sister Wives’ and the Change Leaves Meri in Shock Meri Brown notices Kody Brown is wearing a new ring on 'Sister Wives'. But while she is in shock, Kody and Robyn Brown brush it off. Details ahead. By Emma Saletta Oct. 8 2023, Published 4:19 p.m. ET Source: TLC

The Gist: Meri Brown notices Kody's new ring.

Kody's new ring is replacing the one he used to wear while married to Meri, and the other sister wives, during their early years.

Meri finds it awkward, but Robyn Brown thinks it's a "cool ring."

Article continues below advertisement

TLC star Meri Brown is noticing a new ring being worn by Kody Brown, who is all smiles when she announces she's downsizing and moving closer to her bed and breakfast. It's unclear why Kody is wearing a new ring, but it's the one he's not wearing that makes this a major shock for Meri.

The ring, although Kody and Robyn Brown say it's "cool," is replacing a rather meaningful one in Meri's eyes, and Kody is questioning why his ex-wife even cares. "There's so much nuance going on here — distracted by a ring? What is going on?" he asks during the Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 episode. The old ring is one that fans of Sister Wives will recognize, and we're taking a look at just how important it was.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Kody Brown's new ring distracting Meri on 'Sister Wives'?

The new ring, while "cool," is replacing one important ring in Meri's eyes and it's the one she, Robyn, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown all wore while still a happy, polygamist family. "I'm distracted by your ring... That's a different ring," says Meri during the episode. "Is that not something I should say?"

Kody and Robyn brush it off by calling it "a cool ring," while Meri is still finding it incredibly awkward. "It's weird that he's be so awkward about it. Like if he doesn't want me to see the ring, don't wear it to my house," Meri says in a preview.

Article continues below advertisement

Meri then launches into discussion about the how the ring is replacing the Claddagh ring all of the women own, admitting, "I have no idea what this ring is, or where it came from." She questions if he or Robyn purchased the ring, or if they got it together. However, Meri states that she has no idea where it came from, and that she doesn't care.

The new ring has a lot to live up to for Kody Brown due to the air time the old ones got on 'Sister Wives'.

The hit TLC show first aired on Sept. 26, 2010, starring Kody, Meri, Christine, and Janelle living together under one roof. Robyn joined the family afterward, and they all happily bought her a matching Claddagh ring as a wedding present. "We are all giving Meri a Claddagh ring at the wedding reception," Meri stated in a 2010 clip. "I think she's going to think it's really cool."

Article continues below advertisement

Users on Reddit have been agreeing with the importance of the old ring, with one even pointing out that there were stones in each ring to symbolize each wife. "Of course it hurt Meri, it was her wedding ring as much as Christine's or Janelle's. His getting rid of it without telling her is just like him divorcing her without telling her," that user stated.