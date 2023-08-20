Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives Here's the Complete 'Sister Wives' Breakup Timeline — From Christine to Robyn Here is the complete breakup timeline of TLC's 'Sister Wives', including a look into Christine's love life after her split from Kody. By Je'Kayla Crawford Aug. 20 2023, Published 11:10 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The popular series Sister Wives revolves around a man named Kody Brown and the life he has with his multiple wives: Christine, Meri, Robyn, and Janelle.

What once was a blended, seemingly-happy family has since taken a turn for the worse. Here is a look into all of the breakups that have affected Kody and his family dynamic.

November 2021: Christine announces split from Kody.

Source: TLC

In 2021, Kody and Christine publicly announced that they had decided to break up after over 20 years as a couple, and welcoming six children together.

Looking back on their divorce, Christine said on the show per Today that, "We had a lot of great times, we have wonderful kids and we both are who we are today because of the marriage and the time that we had together, so it’s not a failure."

October 2022: Janelle and Kody break up.

Source: TLC

Months after Kody and Christine split, Janelle announced that she has also separated from him. Her decision was officially revealed in the Season 17 Tell-All.

Similar to his relationship with Christine, Kody and Janelle also have six kids — and three grandchildren together. Janelle does make it known that they were not legally married and that she is happy exploring the single life.

December 2022: Christine finds the love of her life.

After starting their relationship in December of 2022, Christine revealed in February 2023 that she was in a happy relationship with her new boyfriend David Woolley.

The reality TV star even shared a picture of the two of them on Instagram on Valentine's Day. She captioned the photo by writing, "I finally found the love of my life, David."

January 2023: Meri and Kody officially call it quits.

His first wife of the sister wives and the third to leave, Meri announced that she was parting ways with Kody. Even though they released a joint statement, Meri shared her personal thoughts on their divorce in the caption of her post. And it seems like their split was devastating to her.

She wrote, "Please try to refrain from congratulating me at the break up of my marriage. I value the relationship I had, and look forward to stepping into 2023 and my future with grace, kindness, and power."

April 2023: Christine takes the next step with David.

Just over a year into their relationship, David popped the question to Christine and she said "yes." At time of writing, the engaged couple hasn't announced whether or not they are planning a formal wedding. Rumors have been circulating that the lovebirds eloped, however.

Meanwhile, after she announced the news of their engagement, Christine gushed about her fiancé and said, "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

Who is Kody Brown with now?

Source: TLC

Kody is only with one wife now, Robyn. Despite his other marriages falling through, Robyn has stayed at his side but hasn't held back expressing how difficult their relationship is for her.

As far as looking to bring multiple wives back into their lives, Kody seems to be over it. He even told People that, "The idea of ever marrying again after the experience I’ve had, there’s no reason for me to do that."