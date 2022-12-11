Gabriel and Kody Brown's Relationship Has Been Tense — Here's Where They Stand Now
Familial relationships have a lot of moving parts, and that’s probably never been clearer on reality TV than in TLC’s Sister Wives. Now in its 17th season, tensions have been brewing between the star of the show, Kody Brown, and his sons Gabriel and Garrison Brown.
From Kody’s strict COVID guidelines that kept his sons from seeing their partners, along with the fact that he has seemingly been spending more time with his fourth wife, Robyn, there’s a reason why his relationship with his sons has become so strained.
Kody has said that their relationship is basically nonexistent and that he would be willing to fix it, although that would take a lot of work. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though either Gabriel or Garrison are interested in making that step at the moment.
What is Gabriel Brown doing now?
Currently, Gabriel Brown attends Northern Arizona University and lives in Flagstaff. His relationship with Kody hit a new low when he did not attend Gabriel’s 21st birthday in October.
In an Instagram post by Gabriel’s mother, Janelle, she shows him blowing out candles at a restaurant and leaves a loving note on the post. Unfortunately, Gabriel didn’t even receive a phone call from Kody for his birthday, which he said ended up being the last straw with his father.
In the December 4 episode of Sister Wives, Gabriel said that he effectively cut ties with Kody after he forgot his birthday. In fact, Kody did call Gabriel on his birthday, but for a completely unrelated reason. He and Robyn had contracted COVID-19 and were talking to Gabriel about the symptoms, but never realized he was calling on his son’s birthday.
“I didn’t remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered,” Gabe said. “And he didn’t. So to him, it was just a phone call just asking me about COVID.” He had tears in his eyes and said that the experience was much worse than a simple phone call.
According to Gabriel, Kody tried to call him later that day and apologize for forgetting his birthday, but it made no difference. That was the last time that he spoke to his father.
Why is Garrison Brown feuding with Kody?
Garrison and Kody have a difficult relationship for much of the same reasons that Gabriel has. The COVID restrictions were negatively impacting his relationship and overall social life.
After their falling out, Garrison moved out of his family’s home in 2021 and bought a $329,000 four bedroom, two bathroom house in Arizona. Garrison has been doing well for himself as a member of the National Guard, along with having his own clothing line called Bob’s Floral.
Will their relationship be fixed?
Kody has said that he believes they need therapy in order to work things out. He said that he has gotten to the point of being so angry about what happened that they’re not talking, saying that he believes the feeling is mutual on Gabriel and Garrison’s side.
