Gabriel and Kody Brown's Relationship Has Been Tense — Here's Where They Stand Now

Currently, Gabriel Brown attends Northern Arizona University and lives in Flagstaff. His relationship with Kody hit a new low when he did not attend Gabriel’s 21st birthday in October.

In an Instagram post by Gabriel’s mother, Janelle, she shows him blowing out candles at a restaurant and leaves a loving note on the post. Unfortunately, Gabriel didn’t even receive a phone call from Kody for his birthday, which he said ended up being the last straw with his father.