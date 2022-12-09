Will There Be a Season 18 of 'Sister Wives' — or Is the TLC Series Facing Cancelation?
TLC viewers were first introduced to Kody Brown and his wives (at the time), Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, when Sister Wives premiered in 2010. Since then, fans have watched as the polygamous family raised 18 kids and navigated the logistics of one man spreading his time across not one, but four wives. It's been a rollercoaster ride, for sure — especially in the time since Christine decided to divorce Kody. But viewers can't seem to get enough of the drama.
Now that Season 17 of Sister Wives is winding down, fans are understandably curious about the future of the reality TV series. Will there be a Season 19? Or will the Brown family finally say goodbye after 12 years of cameras following their unconventional lives?
Will there be a Season 18 of 'Sister Wives'?
As of writing, TLC has not announced whether Sister Wives has been renewed for Season 18. But fear not, avid followers of the Browns! The network has a tendency to officially confirm renewals much closer to their premiere date — so there's still plenty of hope for more episodes in the future.
Season 17 of 'Sister Wives' saw Christine finally leave Kody and move to Utah.
In real time, Sister Wives fans have known about Christine and Kody's separation since November 2021 when she announced it via Instagram. But viewers finally got to see it all play out on their screens, and there were definitely some rough moments.
One of the more intense discussions happened during a sit-down the Browns had in Season 17. Christine had just confirmed to Robyn that she needed some space following the separation and didn't really desire to have a close relationship with her or Meri. When Robyn became upset over this revelation, Kody jumped to his feet and lost his cool over the situation.
"That's the reason I'm pissed off is because you never tried to have a really good relationship with these other people," he accused Christine. "And that's the reason I'm pissed off ... You wanted to renegotiate a relationship with me but you wouldn't even have a decent one with them ... Man, just a knife in the kidneys over all these years and the sacrifices that I made to love you, wasted!"
Kody and Janelle also struggled during Season 17 of 'Sister Wives.'
With Christine leaving the family, the whole dynamic had changed — and it left Janelle and Kody both questioning the future of their relationship. Over the season, they continually clashed over Janelle's decision to temporarily live in a camper on their Coyote Pass property in an attempt to get something moving with finally building out there. They also bickered about the rift that had formed between Kody and two of their sons, Gabriel and Garrison.
Kody and the young men still have a strained relationship from their disagreements over the strict COVID-19 restrictions Kody placed on his family. And because Janelle keeps choosing her kids over Kody over and over again, their marriage has suffered. In Season 17, Kody called out Janelle for her independence, claiming she was "aloof" and needed to be more loyal.
The real question for Kody and Christine at this point is: Do they even want to continue to be spiritually married?
Hopefully we'll learn more soon. In the meantime, we'll keep our eyes peeled for any news of Season 18 — and we'll update you as soon as we see anything.
Catch new episodes of Sister Wives on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC and Discovery Plus.