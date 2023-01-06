What Is Garrison Brown From ‘Sister Wives’ Doing Now?
In a family of 18 children, drama is inevitable. Add four wives to the mix, and chaos is bound to ensue.
TLC’s long-standing reality series Sister Wives has all that and more, and it’s been airing for over a decade. Having run since 2010, many of the show’s children are now adults with their own families.
However, one of the last few to leave the nest did so under unsavory circumstances.
After being the root of a heated argument between his parents, Janelle and Kody Brown, in Season 16, Garrison Brown finally moved out.
What is he up to now? Let’s find out.
Garrison purchased a home in Arizona after an explosive feud with his father.
Per a report by The US Sun, Garrison Brown became a first-time homeowner at 23 years old. However, the circumstances surrounding the monumental occasion were rather unpleasant.
In Season 16, Garrison’s father, Kody, threatened to kick him and his brother, Gabriel, out of the house for failing to follow the COVID-19 restrictions he set for the family. "I'm making all the sacrifices,” Kody said. “And I'm asking everybody else to simply meet that level of sacrifice so that the family can exist.”
When the boys failed to meet their father’s expectations, the Sister Wives star told his sons that they needed to move out if they were going to continue socializing.
Before the argument, Janelle told her husband that Garrison was already saving for a house but didn’t have enough money yet to make the purchase. He planned to live at home until he got his funds in order. However, things came to a head when Kody suggested his wife spend Thanksgiving alone to preserve her health after her sons were out socializing.
“You know, f—k” off,” Janelle responded.
During his confessional, Kody said, "I'm on the verge of washing my hands of it. I'm gonna have Gabriel and Garrison move out of the house. You've got a good car, you go get a job, here's some cash. Bye."
Garrison’s mother disagreed. "This is a different day and age,” Janelle said. “You don't just kick your kids out of the house at 18 and say, ‘Hope you do good, I'm done.’”
However, it appears Garrison listened to his father’s wishes when he purchased a $329k house soon after.
Garrison currently lives in Flagstaff, Arizona with his two cats.
According to the Sun’s report, the 24-year-old’s home is in Flagstaff, Ariz., a 20-minute drive from his father’s house. He is a member of the Army National Guard and owns a clothing line called Bob’s Floral.
He maintains quite an active Instagram presence, posting everything from high-definition nature and astronomy photography to photos and videos of his two cats, Patches O’Houlihan and Catthew.
You can watch new episodes of Sister Wives on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC or Discovery Plus.