Is Kody Brown Looking for a New Wife? 'Sister Wives' Stars Robyn and Christine Weigh In
From the time Season 17 of Sister Wives premiered, it seems like one bombshell after another has dropped about the Brown family. Fans finally got to see Christine announce she was leaving Kody Brown. Meanwhile, Kody's relationships with Janelle and Meri continued to deteriorate — along with his relationships with several of his adult children.
By the time everything was said and done, Kody and Christine were divorced, Kody and Janelle were separated, and Kody and Meri finally admitted publicly that they were no longer married. The only sister wife remaining was Robyn.
Many fans have understandably wondered: Is Kody looking for a new wife? Let's take a closer look.
Is Kody Brown looking for a new wife?
As of writing, Kody has not publicly expressed that he is looking for a new wife.
However, a source reportedly told In Touch Weekly that the Sister Wives star would not be "happy" only being married to Robyn. “He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to and in his mind,” the insider told the publication.
They added: “Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of women in this community who would jump at the chance to be one of his wives."
But does Kody have any interest in polygamy at this point? That's the question.
In earlier seasons of Sister Wives, Kody had a "never say never" outlook on the possibility of adding a fifth sister wife to the family. But as the Brown family patriarch's marriages were rocked by disagreements over COVID-19 stipulations, he has become increasingly disenchanted with polygamy. The events featured in Season 17 did nothing to help this stance.
The Browns discussed the possibility of Kody pursuing more wives on 'Sister Wives: One on One.'
In Part 3 of the Sister Wives: One on One for Season 17, host Sukanya Krishnan asked the TLC stars about whether Kody would pursue polygamy again in the future.
"I think a part of him always would be a little bit sad that this didn't work and that the big family didn't work. And I think that there would be a little bit of a mourning and a little bit of a loss there still," Christine told Sukanya in a sneak peek clip of Part 3, per People. "Because it's a dream, right? It's giving up on a dream. And it's not a dream they wanted to give up on, necessarily."
"I don't see them looking for another wife after this," Christine added. " ... It's a lot of work and if you already have this much failure behind you, would you really want that again? If they're just happy with each other — and I perceive them as being soulmates with each other — is there room for anybody else, really?"
Robyn weighed in on whether Kody would potentially seek out more wives in the future, too. "I don't know. He has basically said no," she told Sukanya.
Still, Robyn said she could see herself asking Kody to try polygamy again — although there's some hesitation on her part, as well. She explained, "I'm scared because of how badly this has gone."
Sukanya also asked Meri about where she and Kody stand today, since Kody no longer considers himself married to her. Kody's first wife replied: "People change. Maybe, he is just at this place that's like, 'She is just not for me anymore,' and he's now finally just saying it."
So, will Meri wait for Kody to possibly come back to her? "I don't know," she said. "Time will tell won't it. It's for me to decide. He's decided so now what?"
Catch new episodes of Sister Wives on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC and Discovery Plus.