Is Kody Brown Looking for a New Wife? 'Sister Wives' Stars Robyn and Christine Weigh In

As of writing, Kody has not publicly expressed that he is looking for a new wife.

However, a source reportedly told In Touch Weekly that the Sister Wives star would not be "happy" only being married to Robyn. “He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to and in his mind,” the insider told the publication.

They added: “Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of women in this community who would jump at the chance to be one of his wives."