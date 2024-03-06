Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives Janelle Brown Had Six Kids With Kody — Here's What to Know About Each Sadly, Kody Brown does not have a great relationship with many of his kids with Janelle. By Melissa Willets Mar. 6 2024, Published 10:43 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Although she is no longer married to Kody Brown, Janelle Brown will always share a bond with her ex in the form of their kids together. The former couple actually had six kids together, making up a third of the Sister Wives family's supersized family of 18 children.

So who are Janelle's kids? She is a mom of two daughters — Madison and Savanah — and four sons — Garrison, Gabriel, Logan, and Hunter. Let's meet them and find out what each is doing today.

Madison Brush

Madison, nicknamed Maddie, is the oldest of Janelle's daughters with Kody. She is a mom of three herself, sharing kids Axel, Evie, and Josephine with her husband Caleb, who she married in 2016, with Kody officiating.

However, a lot has changed following her wedding. Indeed, Maddie has not been in a good place with her dad since the pandemic. The good news is that she does enjoy a close relationship with her mom, Janelle, while clearly embracing a more low-key life off-screen raising her family.

Garrison Brown

Sadly, Robert Garrison Brown died by suicide in early March 2024, and the truly tragic news was shared via an announcement on social media. Prior to his passing, it was reported that the 25-year-old son of Janelle and Kody was estranged from his strong-willed dad, and likely joined the National Guard to get away from the fame Sister Wives brought upon him.

Meanwhile, Janelle is said to be "numb" from the horrible loss of her son, who was also known for his carpentry skills, as well as his love of animals.

Logan Brown

Logan, Janelle's oldest son, prefers to keep a low profile and has his Instagram set to private. Since being a regular on Sister Wives, the former reality star said goodbye to TV and fame, going on to graduate from college. He has also gotten married to his longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty since leaving the show. Not much else is known about Logan, other than that he still has his mom in his life.

Gabriel Brown

Like the other kids Janelle and Kody share, unfortunately it seems that Gabriel, who goes by Gabe, is also estranged from his strictly religious dad. Gabe is currently in his twenties, and attending college. Like Logan, Gabe is living somewhat under the radar and not as much is known about his life, probably by design.

Hunter Brown

Also an animal lover like his late brother Garrison, Hunter went out on this own and graduated from the Air Force — and then pursued a nursing degree at Johns Hopkins. The now full-time nurse has been dating Audrey Hubert for quite some time, and likely lives somewhere in Nevada, preferring to keep the details of his life out of the spotlight.

Savanah Brown