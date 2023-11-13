Hunter Brown Has Been Busy Since His Mom's Split From Kody on 'Sister Wives'

The Gist: Hunter Brown hasn't been on Sister Wives since he left for the Air Force Academy.

He's now a nurse after pursuing his master's at John Hopkins University.

Though he no longer lives in Flagstaff, he's still incredibly close with his mom and siblings.

Article continues below advertisement

Being part of a reality show is no small feat — and it's just as complicated when your mom is the one on the show. Though the various wives that once made up the Sister Wives cast have now whittled down to just one, viewers are still keeping up with many of Kody Brown's former cast mates. Janelle has been openly separated from Kody since Season 17, but fans of the show love to keep up with her and her children's lives.

Hunter Brown is the third of Janelle's six children she had while spiritually married to Kody, and though it's been some time since we've seen the middle child on the show, fans are wondering what he's up to now. Thankfully, it seems like despite the tumultuous relationships happening on the show, things are alright in Hunter's world right now.

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter graduated from the Air Force Academy before attending John Hopkins.

When Hunter moved away from home (and the chaos of the Sister Wives filming life), he attended the United States Air Force Academy for five years, majoring in biology. But even after receiving his diploma in 2020, Hunter decided to go back to school, pursuing his master's in nursing at John Hopkins University. Since then, though, it seems the former reality show star has graduated and is now working as a nurse full-time.

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter no longer lives in Flagstaff — but he's "local-ish" to his mom.

Hunter briefly moved back to Flagstaff in 2022, as confirmed by his mother's Instagram, but it seems that he and his girlfriend have since moved away from Arizona. "My son Hunter is 'local-ish' for the first time in 7 years. He was home during Covid for a few months of course. But now he is truly 'adulting' and not very far away from me," Janelle posted in July of that year.

Article continues below advertisement

In November, Janelle confirmed that Hunter and his girlfriend are not in Flagstaff, writing on Instagram "One of the reasons I like living in Flagstaff is that 3 of my 6 kids are here! I can randomly get a visit from Gabe or Garrison and Savanah is still at home with me." It seems that Gabe, Garrison, and Savanah all live in Flagstaff, while the three other kids have moved on to other cities.

Though Hunter and his girlfriend have (understandably) decided to keep their place of residence a secret, it's hypothesized that the couple live in Las Vegas. The couple recently celebrated the wedding of Hunter's brother, Logan, in October, welcoming them as "the hottest newly weds in Vegas." A LinkedIn profile seemingly belonging to Hunter also states he works for Valley Healthcare Systems, though it's unclear if this is accurate.