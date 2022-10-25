Did Kody Brown Go to Logan's Wedding? 'Sister Wives' Fans Note Odd Seating Setup
Those who have been watching Sister Wives since it began in 2010 have practically watched Kody Brown's 18 kids grow up on their screens. Through the years, several weddings have been featured on the TLC reality series — including Madison's, Leon's, and Mykelti's. Most recently, Kody and Janelle's eldest son (and Kody's oldest child overall) Logan Brown said "I do."
But Sister Wives fans are curious: Did Kody go to Logan's wedding? Let's take a closer look.
Although Logan's Instagram is set to private, Janelle previously shared when Logan and his longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty got engaged in September 2017. She also announced when the couple had purchased their first home together in July 2022. Similarly, Janelle took to social media after her son tied the knot.
Logan Brown's wedding was held on Oct. 22, 2022.
Logan and his longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty married on Oct. 22, 2022. Eagle-eyed Sister Wives fans knew about Logan's wedding date ahead of time — thanks to an online wedding registry — but photos Janelle posted to her Instagram Stories also clued viewers into the nuptials. "Christine and I at Logan and Michelle's wedding last night," Janelle captioned one photo. "Such a beautiful day."
Another shot featured the newlyweds posing with Janelle and her five other kids, Savanah, Garrison, Gabe, Hunter, and Maddie. "My kids," she captioned the photo, alongside a heart-eyed emoji. "And the new bride and groom. She added, "Some of us are already sweating from the legendary Brown family dancing at events," with a laugh-crying emoji.
Fun fact: Logan's younger brother Garrison passed out beer at his brother's wedding.
Christine also shared a photo of herself and her daughters, Aspyn, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely, at Logan's wedding.
Did Kody go to Logan's wedding? A 'Sister Wives' fan broke down the strange seating arrangement on TikTok.
Noticeably missing from Janelle's family picture was the Brown family patriarch. This left Sister Wives fans speculating: Did Kody go to Logan's wedding?
The good news is yes, Kody absolutely did attend the wedding of his eldest son, Logan. A TikTok user with the handle @daniellethescrealtor shared a video featuring photos from the nuptials, including a wide shot of the guests during the ceremony itself.
If you look closely, you can see Kody seated next to Robyn and her daughters, Aurora and Breanna, in the second row on the left side of the aisle.
Meanwhile, Janelle can be spotted on the right side (but in the front row) next to other members of the Brown family — which, as @daniellethescrealtor pointed out, seemed odd considering Janelle and Kody are Logan's parents.
As weird as the seating situation was at Logan's wedding, we're so glad Kody was there for his son's big day. Hopefully, we'll get to see even more photos of the nuptials soon!
Catch new episodes of Sister Wives on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC, or on the Discovery Plus app.