Logan Brown Prefers a Quiet and Private Life Outside of 'Sister Wives'

Logan shying away from the spotlight that he was in when he was younger and was shown on Sister Wives as one of Kody's many kids isn't too surprising. In a 2019 interview on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Kody mentioned that his older kids had chosen to take a step away from the show and live their lives more normally.

"They're trying to live professional lives," Kody explained. "And sometimes it's a hard balance to make."

Luckily, there's plenty of drama between Kody and his four wives to go around. And Season 15 is no different, as he and his wives have had to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic while dealing with pre-existing relationship troubles.