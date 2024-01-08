Now That There Are No Actual Sister Wives to Speak of What Will Happen to 'Sister Wives?'

We first met Kody Brown and his four wives in September 2010 when TLC walked Sister Wives down their programming aisle. During this time, we were also hanging out with a fictional polygamist family in the form of the HBO drama Big Love. From 2006 until 2011 the popular series extolled the virtues and difficulties that inevitably came with, well, loving in a big way. It stands to reason that the birth of Sister Wives was probably inspired by the success of Big Love.

So much has changed since that first season when Kody, his four wives, and then 12 children all referred to their new public lifestyle as "coming out." Sure, the love might still be there, but it's significantly smaller. One by one each of Kody's wives has peeled off for various reasons, leaving Kody with one partner and fans with a lot of questions. Is Sister Wives over? It can't possibly be called Sister Wife. Here's what we know.

Source: YouTube/TLC (video still) Season 1 of 'Sister Wives' before Robyn

Is 'Sister Wives' over? The show isn't done yet.

The Season 18 finale of Sister Wives left fans on a sad note with Kody Brown and his first wife Meri calling it quits. Although the episode aired in November 2023, fans were already aware the end was near as Meri shared it in an emotional Instagram post from January 2023. Their separation was the third nail in the coffin of Kody's polygamist lifestyle, thus leaving him with only Robyn by his side.

Speaking of Robyn, in December 2023 she revealed to PEOPLE that she and Kody have "an agreement that if we decide we don't want to be married anymore, we're not going to hold each other up." This is in no way an indication of how their partnership is. According to Robyn, they are just as happy as ever. "I never thought that I wanted to leave the marriage. No. I just know how much I love Kody, and I know he is a good guy and he's doing his best," she said.

Is their relationship alone compelling enough to sustain a show that again, will absolutely need to be renamed? Since there is some lag time between when they film and when episodes are released, it's possible TLC can squeeze another season out of the Brown family adjusting to their new normal. One thing we're pretty sure of, there could be at least one more season as noted by a slip-up from Janelle in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. It also hinted at a spinoff.

The world needs a 'Sister Wives' spinoff with Janelle and Christine.

While chatting with ET, Janelle and Christine were asked about their hilarious four-wheeling episode. ET's Deidre Behar said she caught a glimmer of a glorious spinoff in the duo's delightful antics. Before we get into that, it's crucial we mention Janelle's possible Season 19 reveal. "We do have a lot of fun and are already planning out this next year. You'll see Christine and I doing more and more things together." That smells like another season to me!