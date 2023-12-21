Distractify
A First Look at 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Wedding to David Woolley

TLC is airing 'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown's wedding to David Woolley during a two-part special in January 2024. Read on for the details.

Dec. 21 2023, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

christine brown and david woolley
Source: TLC / Youtube

The Gist:

In November 2021, Sister Wives star Christine Brown announced her split from her polygamist husband Kody Brown after more than two decades of marriage. Christine was Koby's third wife and shared with him alongside Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown. While she had six children with Kody, there were a total of 18 children within the family.

After their split, Christine re-entered the dating scene. In February 2023, she revealed she had finally found her person, David Woolley, and introduced him to her Instagram followers.

"I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath," she wrote alongside a carousel of photos of the couple on Valentine's Day. "He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

By April, Christine revealed that she and David had gotten engaged — and they were showing no signs of slowing down.

Come October, their whirlwind romance made it to the altar and Christine finally got the dreamy wedding ceremony she had always wanted. Thankfully, TLC was there to film, and even put together a two-part special about their big day. Details on it are below!

christine brown and david woolley
Source: Instagram / christine_brownsw
When can we watch 'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown and David Woolley's wedding?

Christine and David got married on Oct. 7, 2023, but fans will be able to catch their wedding on TLC during the special Sister Wives: Christine and David's Wedding with Part 1 airing on Jan 7. and Part 2 airing on Jan. 14, 2024, at 10 p.m. CT.

The couple married at the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah. In the preview clip below, emotions are running high as Christine and David get ready to take the next step — but everyone is so excited.

"The fact that they are openly affectionate soothes that wound that Kody inflicted, " Janelle says of their relationship. Meanwhile, Maddie Brown is in tears, saying "I just love him so much" to Christine. But it doesn't appear that everyone gets an invite.

Meri, appearing to be interviewed elsewhere, tells producers that she is aware that Christine is getting married soon, but isn't sure when.

Catch Sister Wives: Christine and David's Wedding Part 1 on Sunday, Jan 7. at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

Latest Sister Wives News and Updates

