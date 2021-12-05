How Has the Brown Family of ‘Sister Wives’ Fared With COVID-19?By Dan Clarendon
Dec. 5 2021, Published 11:52 a.m. ET
COVID-19 looms large over Season 16 of Sister Wives, with the stars of the TLC reality show grappling with issues of social distancing and risk factors.
Luckily, no one in the Brown family has gotten COVID, according to In Touch.
But the strain of the pandemic has certainly taken a toll on the family’s already-tense relationships.
Here’s what we know about COVID’s impact on the Sister Wives fam…
Are the sister wives vaccinated?
So far, it seems Christine Brown, Kody Brown’s third wife, is the only one of the sister wives to have posted about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Christine told Instagram followers on May 5 that she’d been vaccinated that day. “Celebrating Cinco de Mayo with tacos, and guacamole is my favorite!” she wrote. “I got my COVID vaccine today, and if I’m feeling too sick to eat tacos, I’m going to lose it like a piñata loses its candy!”
Shortly afterward, one fan said on Reddit that a “little social media stalking” indicated that “Christine is the only one who for sure got it,” though other commenters chimed in to say that it’s possible the other Sister Wives stars got vaccinated and didn’t post on social media about it.
Are the sister wives traveling?
Meri Brown, Kody’s first wife, revealed on Instagram this July that she was headed to a LuLaRoe weekend, marking her first time traveling in almost a year and half.
“Listen, I’m well aware that COVID is a super polarizing conversation, not one that I’m interested in engaging in,” she wrote. “All I’m saying is, I’m excited, I’m nervous, I’m anxious, I’m looking forward to seeing my people, you know, all the feels and all the emotions. Am I excited to see them? Yes! Do I want to hug them? Yes! Am I going to? Probably, and am I nervous about it? Yep!”
She continued: “I think I’ve been so out of touch with anything except virtual relationships with most anyone besides family for the past 16 months, I’m not sure how to feel. It’s exciting, and awkward, and I want to be safe, and make sure everyone around me is safe. So yes, I’ll do all the things I can to be safe, and I’ll also super enjoy the next few days.”
How are the ‘Sister Wives’ stars handling the pandemic?
Sister Wives Season 16 shows the Brown family grappling with the COVID-19 crisis about six months into the pandemic, and tensions are riding high.
“When it comes to the COVID virus, I’m not willing to gamble a family member’s life,” Kody says in TLC’s super-tease for the season.
Meri says the family “basically quarantined from each other for the last six months.”
And Robyn Brown, Kody’s fourth wife, gets scrutiny for a list of rules she enforces to reduce the risk of exposure.“Are you the head of the family?” Kody asks her, sarcastically.
In Entertainment Tonight’s preview clip from the episode airing tonight, Sunday, Dec. 5, Robyn tells viewers about her husband’s mindset.
“Since the pandemic has hit, Kody is in a really bad place mentally and emotionally because he’s having trouble getting wives to agree with him on what to do as far as COVID and how to handle it,” she says in the clip.
Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.