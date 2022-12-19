Sukanya Krishnan Gets Called out by Fans on Twitter for 'Sister Wives' Tell-All

According to Today, plenty of bombshells came out of the first part of the special, including that Kody and Janelle are separated, and that at one point, Kody considered reconciling with Meri, to whom he is no longer wed either. But ultimately, Sister Wives fans took to social media to plead with TLC and the host to not go so easy on the Browns, especially when it came to Christine’s role in all of the family drama.