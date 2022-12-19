Sukanya Krishnan Gets Called out by Fans on Twitter for 'Sister Wives' Tell-All
When Sukanya Krishnan, host of the Sister Wives tell-all special, sat down with patriarch Kody Brown and his current and previous wives Janelle, Meri, Christine, and Robyn, fans had super high expectations that she would grill the reality stars.
Unfortunately, fans of the TLC show were let down when Sukanya seemingly lobbed softball questions at the cast of Sister Wives and left a lot of follow-ups unsaid. Here’s what fans are saying about Part 1 of Sister Wives One-on-One. Keep reading to see if you agree with their criticisms.
The host of the ‘Sister Wives’ tell-all interviewed each Brown family member separately.
It may have been the format of Part 1 of Sister Wives One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, that's to blame for how Sukanya’s questions for each Brown family member came across. Per Reality Titbit, the Find Love Live host interviewed Kody, Janelle, Meri, Christine, and Robyn separately. So, unlike other reality show reunions, we didn’t get to see any infighting among the group, with the host being forced to interject.
According to Today, plenty of bombshells came out of the first part of the special, including that Kody and Janelle are separated, and that at one point, Kody considered reconciling with Meri, to whom he is no longer wed either. But ultimately, Sister Wives fans took to social media to plead with TLC and the host to not go so easy on the Browns, especially when it came to Christine’s role in all of the family drama.
Sukanya Krishnan should have pressed the cast of ‘Sister Wives’ harder if you ask the fans.
On Twitter, the overwhelming sentiment from Sister Wives fans was that the former Good Day Wake Up host let Kody and his wives off the hook when she should have been following up with harder questions.
Some speculated that in fact, Sukanya doesn’t even watch Sister Wives and that's why she failed to dig into juicy topics that fans wanted to explore more in the special. To be fair, it may also have been a matter of editing or what producers told her to ask, according to fans. But that wasn’t enough to please many viewers who wanted the reality star family to be held accountable for past actions and words.
Specifically, Twitter fans seemed united in their conviction that Sukanya’s treatment of the relationship among Christine, Meri, and Kody wasn’t getting the job done.
Over on the host’s Instagram, fans also flooded the comments section to ask her if she even watches Sister Wives, with one person demanding, “Do you watch the show? Going hard at Christine and throwing softballs at Kody and Robyn? Really questionable moderating that doesn't align with viewers.”
So, will we see a harder hitting Part 2 of Sister Wives One-on-One when the follow-up special airs on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023? Fans sure hope so but only time will tell.