The 'Sister Wives' Season 18 Tell-All Is Full of Drama and Tension Fans are dying to know exactly when the Season 18 tell-all for 'Sister Wives' was actually filmed considering the high drama on display. By Melissa Willets Nov. 27 2023, Published 11:42 a.m. ET

All 14 episodes of Sister Wives Season 18 have aired, so naturally fans tuned in for the tell-all, the first installment of which aired Nov. 26, 2023.

Fans want to know when the tell-all was actually filmed.

Tensions continued to run high after the filming for Season 18 ended.

Season 18 of Sister Wives was unlike any other because fans basically saw the Brown family fall apart before their very eyes. Of course, after the 14 episodes aired, we couldn't wait for the tell-all special to give us more behind-the-scenes insight into what really went down since three of Kody's four wives walked out of his life.

With the first of the four-part special airing on Nov. 26, 2023, fans are now wondering when the Sister Wives Season 18 tell-all was actually filmed. Keep reading for all of the details.

So, when was the 'Sister Wives' Season 18 tell-all special filmed?

With Sukanya "Suki" Krish acting as host for the Sister Wives tell-all again (despite her controversial role in the past) Kody sat down to face the music following a turbulent season in which Robyn is his only wife.

Indeed, Janelle, Christine, and Meri moved out of the Brown household by the time Season 18 aired, with their decisions to say "so long" to their polygamous lifestyle playing out during the emotional episodes of the long-running TLC show.

Although the first tell-all installment aired over Thanksgiving weekend 2023, and the other three episodes will air on Dec. 3, Dec. 10, and Dec. 17, respectively, the special would have been filmed before the air dates.

We know that Season 18 was filmed in late 2022 into 2023, likely with the family first opening the door to cameras in November. So while we don't have an exact date when the filming would have taken place for the tell-all once filming for the actual season wrapped, we know the Browns sat down with Suki at some point in 2023.

The Season 17 tell-all special was filmed in October 2022 and then was released for fans two months later. So, it's safe to speculate that Season 18's special was filmed in the fall, perhaps in September or October. The tell-all is a pretty recent look at how the family members are interacting at this point.

The Browns aren't done filming 'Sister Wives' despite the family breaking up.

As Season 19 of Sister Wives is reportedly in the works, we can only imagine that the tension we saw during Season 18 and the tell-all will continue.