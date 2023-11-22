Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives Will There Be a 'Sister Wives' Season 19? Christine Drops a Massive Clue 'Sister Wives' might be returning for another crazy season on TLC. However, we're still piecing together all of the small details about Season 19. By Alex West Nov. 22 2023, Published 9:32 a.m. ET Source: TLC

The Gist: TLC hasn't announced a new season of Sister Wives yet.

Christine Brown alluded to another season though.

There's bound to be some massive drama.

Over the years, Sister Wives has captivated a hefty audience. The show seemingly centers around Kody Brown, but it's the ladies who he's married to that actually run things. Robyn, Meri, Janelle, and Christine are the stars of the show. Plus, the family has 18 children among them.

Unfortunately for Kody, his relationships have been on the rocks lately. In fact, Robyn is the only woman he's still married to as of writing. The other three wives divorced him and fans watched the drama unfold on television. Amid all of the drama, many fans want to know if there will be a Season 19. Here's what we know.

Will there be a 'Sister Wives' Season 19?

With all the relationships collapsing and tarnished love fading, it's only natural that fans are asking, "How much longer can they keep this show going?"

The network hasn't revealed if there will be another season of the show yet, but a subtle slip from one of the ex-wives spilled all the answers. While talking with Entertainment Tonight, Christine let everyone know more about what is in store "next season" on the show.

Christine and Kody are now divorced, but that doesn't mean she won't have to see him and his wife Robyn. After all, the kids were raised as one bunch and she still plans to be supportive. So, if Christine is in the same room as Robyn and Kody, she's admitted she'll be cordial.

If fans want to stick around to see that action, they're happy to provide that content. While the show is supposed to center around the Brown family's love, they have no issue in showing off their lack-there-of-it. Of course, Robyn is still married to Kody, but Christine has some thoughts on how that will pan out.

"They're equally matched and equally yolked. They deserve each other. Did that sound bad? Did that sound snarky?" Christine told ET. "They completely deserve each other, and I want them to have the best life possible. They found each other and I know what it feels like to find your person. I know what I have with David and now I can understand what they have with each other. And I'm like, 'Oh, yeah, please have a good life.'"

Fans may also see another side of Christine. She's now married to David Woolley, but fans haven't seen that much of him on the show. With a promised Season 19 on the horizon, fans might get to know him more.

It isn't clear when fans can expect the next season of the show, but tell-all episodes for Season 18 are on their way. Those will be showing sometime in mid-December.

How did Season 18 of 'Sister Wives' end?

After a turbulent season, everything boiled down to a breakup. Fans sort of expected this considering Meri and Kody announced their split in January 2023, but they actually got to see the lead-up this season with the final decision shown in November 2023.

"Things that you’ve said to me and about me this year, it changes things," Meri confessed to Kody. Up until then, Meri said, they were keeping the messy details pretty secret, at Kody's request. However, she didn't feel that was fair, especially not to Robyn who she thought needed to hear everything.