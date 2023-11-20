Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives Is Dayton Brown Really Living in a Driveway RV? 'Sister Wives' Fans React Where is Dayton Brown, the son of Robyn and her ex-husband? Some of the Brown children have offered an update that isn't sitting well with fans. By Melissa Willets Nov. 20 2023, Published 11:55 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

The Gist: Dayton Brown is the oldest child of Robyn Brown and her ex-husband.

The Sister Wives star hasn't been seen with his mom on the show recently.

Rumors are speculating that he is living on the Brown's driveway in an RV.

Article continues below advertisement

As fans know, Robyn Brown is the last wife standing with Kody on the long-running reality show Sister Wives. There has been a lot of interest in the Brown family, especially regarding the kids.

What they may not know is that Robyn was previously wed to a man named David Jessop. They share son Dayton, who graduated from high school in 2018. So where is Dayton, who has special needs? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Dayton Brown now? He may be living in an RV on the Brown property.

Several reports claim that after Dayton graduated from Northern Arizona University, he moved into an RV in the Brown's driveway. Former sister wife Christine's two kids Paedon and Gwendlyn have confirmed this living arrangement.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a post from the Instagram account @withoutacrystalball, "Gwen said Dayton moved into the RV for 'independence.'" The Jan. 9, 2023, post went on to share, "On the tell-all last night, Kody said that Robyn brought her kids into compliance or she removed them from the home. Well, now we know based upon Gwen and now Kody that Robyn moved her son, who is autistic and has always needed help for his disabilities, is living in an RV in the driveway."

Meanwhile, Paedon spoke to John Yates on his YouTube channel about Dayton, saying to his understanding his brother was living in the RV. “I really, really, really, really, really, really hope that she learns how to cut the umbilical cord because he is an incredible guy," Paedon said. He added, "I really hope he learns how to fly without being pushed out of the nest.”

Article continues below advertisement

Not surprisingly, the accommodations for Dayton, who was also in a serious ATV accident previously, didn't sit well with some fans, since the Browns are worth in the high six figures if not more.

Fans aren't happy about the latest update on Dayton.

The original poster with information about Dayton opined, "Robyn hides her fights and all the issues with her kids. She refuses to film with her kids and rarely allows cameras in her home. How do you think fans would react if she admitted to kicking out her autistic son because her husband Kody was a tyrant about his 'rules'? As a mother of a child on the spectrum, I find this deplorable."

Article continues below advertisement

It has also been suggested that Dayton was forced out of the Brown home because he didn't want to follow Kody's strict COVID-19 protocol. Remember, many of his kids weren't on board with how the controversial reality star dad handled the COVID-19 pandemic, including Janelle's daughter Maddie.