Robyn Was Married to Ex-Husband David Jessop Before 'Sister Wives' — Where Is He Now?

By Emma Saletta Sep. 3 2023, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

Before Robyn Brown married Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star was married to David Jessop, a man she said "I do" to in June 1999, and shares three children with. David is not on the show, but he is a topic of conversation in multiple episodes.

Their three children, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna, were all adopted by Kody after he and Robyn married on December 11, 2014. David seemingly is no longer part of the family picture, and it appears that no one minds that on-camera. But there must be more to the story, right?

Meanwhile, Kody and Robyn are still a couple — no matter how strained. But what happened before this union was put under the microscope? How did David and Robyn's marriage fall apart? Is David doing OK? Read more and find out!

Robyn and her ex-husband David Jessop had a complicated past before 'Sister Wives'. But what about now?

Robyn and David separated in April 2007 with documents obtained by In Touch revealing the marriage was irretrievably broken and there was serious marital discord. Their divorce was finalized in 2009.

He reportedly eventually lost contact with all three of his children. It's worth noting his side of what happened is a little less clear, but once Kody's adoption of the kids was finalized, he reportedly terminated his parental rights.

David was later arrested for assault on January 12, 2018. Since his arrest, David has kept a low profile. He seemingly continues to have no contact with Robyn or their three children, and it appears that all of them have moved on with their lives.

Robyn's ex-husband now has a GoFundMe page, with the 'Sister Wives' star nowhere to be found.

David moved on to marry again and have four more children. A photo published on a GoFundMe page created by Stacy Jessop shows David smiling with his wife and kids around Christmas, although the page shares difficult news. Incidentally, it has no mention of Robyn, or his three children with her.

Sadly, the page was created on David's behalf due to his ongoing cancer battle. "[He] has Chronic Myeloid Leukemia," Stacy confirms. "The course of action was to have him take some pills that would keep it under control and eventually put it into remission." The medication caused internal problems, however, and he is said to be trying "natural remedies or treatments," which insurance does not cover the cost of.