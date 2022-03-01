Here's an Official Ranking of the 'Sister Wives' by Net Worth

When viewers first started watching Sister Wives on TLC back in 2010, no one was truly aware of where the plural family unit was headed. These days, Kody Brown’s marriages aren’t perfectly intact the way they were when cameras started rolling over a decade ago. In fact, some viewers might argue that the only genuine marriage he has left is with Robyn, since he’s either divorced or emotionally disconnected from his other three wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri.