Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives 'Sister Wives' Meri Brown Has a Best Friend Named Jenn Sullivan — And Fans Have a Theory Because of her Instagram account, 'Sister Wives' fans are learning more about Meri Brown's best friend Jenn Sullivan. What have they figured out? By Je'Kayla Crawford Sep. 17 2023, Published 1:47 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

The Gist: Meri Brown from 'Sister Wives' has a best friend named Jenn Sullivan.

The two host a "Fridays With Friends" live stream on Meri's Instagram account.

Fans think there's more to their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

The cast of the hit TLC series Sister Wives is constantly changing. With Kody Brown, his wife Robyn, his three ex-wives, and their 18 children, the family is growing or shrinking each and every day.

But, there are a few non-family members who also make appearances on the show. One that fans are slowly starting to get to know is Jenn Sullivan. Does Meri Brown's friend help out the family? Here is everything to know about her.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenn Sullivan is a friend of 'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown — but is that it?

Outside of the popular reality TV show, Meri Brown owns Lizzie's Heritage Inn, a bed and breakfast located in Utah. The hotel is managed by her very close friend Jenn Sullivan. So, they are business partners as well as friends. There are rumors about their relationship beyond this, but we'll get to that in a moment.

Article continues below advertisement

First, you should know that when they are not working at the inn, Meri and Jenn host a "Fridays With Friends" livestream on Meri's Instagram account every week to discuss a variety of topics.

Sometimes, they even share weird stories from the inn, and believe it or not, they are both convinced that the hotel is haunted. Jenn has claimed that the TV flicks on and off without anyone touching a remote. Meri has stated that a ghost is most likely her mother who passed away.

Article continues below advertisement

This segment has been a great way for fans to get to know the family friend on a more personal level. Jenn's Instagram handle is @justjennreally, but her account is currently private with nearly 5,000 followers.

Jenn Sullivan and Meri Brown had a drinking controversy.

Article continues below advertisement

Most of the time, the ladeis' Instagram live sessions are great fun and harmless. But, there was one incident during one of their live streams in April 2023 when the two of them couldn't stop laughing and mispronouncing the names of fans who tuned in.

Even though they claimed to be just tired, viewers weren't buying that at all and were starting to get concerned. One person even commented and asked them what they were smoking.

Article continues below advertisement

"The two of us aren't smoking anything. I've heard that stuff kills brain cells," Jenn responded. Meri also clapped back at the fan. Nevertheless, both of them are adults and should be allowed to get tipsy (or engage in legal activities of their choice), even if they aren't willing to admit it to the public.

Fans believe that Jenn Sullivan and Meri Brown are a couple.

Article continues below advertisement

Based on the fact that they spend a lot of time together and work together, fans are starting to speculate whether or not the two are together romantically.