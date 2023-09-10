Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Is Related to His Friend Nathan Diltz — Here's How Kody Brown is joined by his friend Nathan Dilts for Season 18 'Sister Wives'. However, he also shares a familial bond with Nathan. Here's how. By Emma Saletta Sep. 10 2023, Published 3:28 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@RancherNikkiTv/TLC

Cameo is an app that hundreds of celebrities have participated in to interact with their fans. One such participant is Kody Brown from Sister Wives. A TikTok video posted on January 27, 2023 is making the rounds again due to Kody confirming that two close friends of his will be on the show, including longtime pal Nathan Dilts.

"These two guys are in the next season," Kody confirms. "They sit down with me to talk about my imminent — or my sudden — and terrible divorce." Nathan, Kody, and their other friend Brian Coalwell all appear to be excited when Kody admits that they will be featured on the show. However, Nathan also has close family ties.

So, who is Nathan and just how close is he to Kody and the entire Brown family? Here's everything we know about Kody's friend and close ally.

Nathan's wife is Rebekah Dilts, who's a sibling of 'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown.

Nathan and Kody share a bond due to their family ties. Rebekah Dilts, is the sister of Kody's ex-wife Meri Brown, and married to Nathan. It is unclear how long the pair have been married, but they appear to be happy, and share seven children together. In fact, the first photo Nathan posted on his Instagram handle @nathandilts is a photo of him with Rebekah in 2014.

Rebekah keeps it low key on social media, and her Instagram is private. She is still friends with Kody on Facebook — as well as Christine Brown and Janelle Brown.

Nathan also seemingly went through a divorce, but is still married to Meri's sister Rebekah Dilts.

At one point, Nathan may have had a second wife named Beth, although not much is known about her. It has been made clear that he is very religious. Nathan was invited to speak at a 2021 Restoration Torah Conference, and he was described as a man "striving to walk in His way and keep His commandments." He's also worked as a Sunday School teacher, Aaronic Priesthood advisor, and Seminary teacher, and he ran the Red Rock Seminary podcast in 2020.

He and Kody also went into business with Brian to create their Utah based business US Tactical LLC, a company founded in April 2022, and that sells sporting goods and musical instruments. However, the company has been rumored to actually be used for gun smuggling, and Kody's 2022 appearance at a gun show selling accessories didn't do him any favors.