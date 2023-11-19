Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives The Mormon Food Storage Tenent Is Alive and Well on 'Sister Wives' — Here's How Janelle Brown discusses how food storage was a big help during the COVID-19 on 'Sister Wives'. Here's why Mormons believe in stocking up on supplies. By Emma Saletta Nov. 19 2023, Published 3:17 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Mormons believe stocking up on food helps people be prepared for an emergency or natural disaster.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints encourages people to store food for reasons other than life or death situations.

Emergencies and natural disasters can occur anytime, anywhere, but the stars of Sister Wives will be prepared to face any unexpected situation, partially because of the non-perishable food they have stored away as suggested by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The church recommends Mormons have food stored away in excess, and Janelle Brown followed this advice — since the amount of toilet paper she has sure helped during the COVID-19 shortages. The Church offers advice on everything members should know on how to store food properly, and it may not be as simple as people expect.

What food storage recommendations do families like the 'Sister Wives' follow?

According to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, there are three main components of food storage: short-term supply, long-term supply, and water supply. "It is important to remember that you should not go to extremes when establishing your food storage," said the website. "It is not wise to go into debt to establish your food storage all at once. Develop it gradually so that it will not become a financial burden."

Short-term refers to a three-month food supply. First, a family like the Browns would accumulate enough food to feed a family for one day. The food storer then multiplies that amount by seven to build a one-week supply — and slowly accumulates that targeted three-month supply. One should also include a supply of medications and hygiene items, and rotate the items regularly so that they don't become spoiled.

A long-term supply is one year's worth of food and other necessities. The website suggests collecting foods like wheat, rice, pasta, oats, potatoes, and beans, which can last 30 years or more when properly packaged. As for water supply, Kody and his family would have this on hand in case the water supply gets polluted. The Church suggests that people store the water in a leak-proof, breakage-resistant containers, and keep them away from heat.

The 'Sister Wives' may have access to supplies just by being Mormon.

Who needs grocery shopping when you can go onto The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints' online store? As of this publication, the store has 21 products available for purchase that are dedicated to food storage. Some of the items are a bit pricey, but all of them are useful during a crisis.