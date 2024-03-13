Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives Garrison Brown of 'Sister Wives' Died at 25, and His Family Is in Mourning "Dear Robert, I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could’ve heard before I had to say goodbye." By Joseph Allen Mar. 13 2024, Published 11:51 a.m. ET Source: TLC

The past week has been deeply emotional for fans of Sister Wives following the news that Garrison Brown, the son of Janelle and Kody Brown, had died. Many remembrances have been posted in the wake of his death, including some that discuss what a hole he has left behind.

Garrison was found dead at his home in Flagstaff, Ariz. Following the news of his death, many fans wanted to better understand exactly what happened to him. Here's what we know about the circumstances around his death.

What happened to Garrison Brown from 'Sister Wives'?

Garrison was found dead in his home on March 5, 2024, by his brother Gabriel. Lt. Charles M. Hernandez II said that Garrison had died of an "apparent suicide." "At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating," he added. Shortly after that news broke, Janelle and Kody shared a post on their Instagram pages announcing their son's death.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," the post read. "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Garrison's family held a private viewing for him.

According to news reports, Garrison's family held a private viewing four days after his death to remember him. In a post on Instagram, his friend Emma Brown paid tribute to him, and also revealed that a viewing had taken place. "Dear Robert, I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could’ve heard before I had to say goodbye," she wrote. "I don’t even own a picture of you without your contagious smile."

Mykelti Brown Padron, who was Garrison's half-sister, also penned a tribute to him on March 11. "My heart breaks for my brother who’s no longer with us but it rejoices knowing he’s with his fellow warriors in Valhalla drinking and fighting with Odin," she wrote.

"I hope he is loving his place amongst the stars," Mykelti's post continued. "Garrison was always the funniest person in the room. He was one cool dude and I cry so much because my kinda will never be able to experience his fun presence. But he will live on in all my family's memories. Have fun up with the stars little bro, you’re missed."

Garrison will be deeply missed by those who knew him. Fans of the show have also expressed their sorrow over his death, even as many try to understand more details about what happened to him. Ultimately, though, it isn't possible to know all of the details — even for his family. Garrison's death may never make perfect sense to fans, or even to those who knew him well, but that doesn't mean they can't share their memories of him.