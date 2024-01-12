Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives Where Did Christine and David From 'Sister Wives' Say "I Do"? Christine Brown has seemingly found her happily ever after with David Woolley. Where did the couple say "I do"? Here are the details! By Melissa Willets Jan. 12 2024, Published 12:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@christine_brownsw

With her relationship with Kody well behind her, David and Christine are now enjoying life as husband and wife. And you can see their wedding day where it all began in a televised special. So naturally, fans are wondering where exactly Christine Brown and David Woolley got married. Their gorgeous venue details are revealed below.

So, where did Christine and David from 'Sister Wives' get married?

The locale for the highly-anticipated nuptials between Christine and David took place at the Red Cliffs Lodge, which sits in all its majesty on the banks of the Colorado River in Moab, Utah, with red rocks rising all around.

On the resort's website, the Instagram-ready destination is described as "a rustic getaway offering world-class hospitality." Christine and David would have had their pick of "spacious suites and comfortable cabins" which "feature frontier-inspired décor, sweeping scenic views, modern creature comforts, and comfortable living areas for rest and relaxation."

Rooms range in price from just under $300 all the way up to over $1,100. Meanwhile, activities offered by the resort include horseback riding, yoga, rafting, and so much more. To cap off the one-of-a-kind experience, guests are treated to authentic cowboy fare by Executive Chef K.C. Fazel.

The Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah offers an idyllic and memorable spot for weddings.

As you can see from Christine's wedding photos, her 2023 wedding to David took place in front of the breathtaking backdrop of Utah red rocks. The rustic yet elegant details included a wildflower-adorned wedding arch.

The setting is somehow minimal, yet also jaw-dropping, and clearly, Christine was in love with it — and with finally having the traditional wedding she never enjoyed with Kody. "Set against the majestic red rocks of Moab, Christine gets the big traditional wedding she has always dreamed of having," TLC states in a teaser for the special, which airs Jan. 7 and Jan. 14, 2024.

For his part, David said ahead of their nuptials, “She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad. She never got to do that on her first marriage."

The wedding was attended by about 330 guests, including Janelle Brown, as well as the couple's kids. Oh, and a film crew, which made sure that no uninvited guests showed up at Red Cliffs Lodge.