Sister Wives Which Sister Wives Are Still Friends After Marriages to Kody Brown Marriage Collapsed? Season 18 of 'Sister Wives' is giving an in-depth look at the failed relationships between Kody and three of his wives. But which ones are still friends? By Emma Saletta Sep. 24 2023, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

The Gist: Christine, Janelle, and Meri are no longer romantically involved with Kody Brown.

Robyn is currently the only wife still married to Kody.

Christine, Janelle, and Meri continue to star in Sister Wives after the marriage fallout, but not all of them are cordial.

A lot has changed over the past 18 seasons of Sister Wives. Now-thrice divorced Kody Brown is still betrothed to Robyn Brown, after the couple spiritually wed in 2010.

The other stars of the TLC hit show are his exes, Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown, who continue to star on Sister Wives despite their relationships with Kody being over. Their complicated relationships with Kody and one another could be the end of their years long friendships — or not.

Which sister wives are still friends after the divorces?

Robyn always dreamed of sitting on a porch with her sister wives, kids, and grandkids, but it's evident in Season 18 that will not happen anytime soon as everyone else has moved on. Christine is now engaged to David Woolley, Janelle appears to be single, and Meri's relationship status as of February 13, 2023 is "committed to inner peace, growth, self love and gratitude."

Despite the issues and bickering that has arisen over the years, some relationships remained strong, while others quickly fizzled out. The bond that may be the strongest is between Janelle and Christine. However, the relationship with no hope is between Christine and Robyn.

“I feel like we really did have the potential of just having a great relationship. And I just never understood why we couldn’t,” Robyn says during a Sister Wives confessional. Christine shares a confessional of her own, which paints a different picture. “If it bothered her that she didn’t have a relationship with me, she should’ve said, ‘Hey, why don’t we have a relationship? Can we be friends?,'” says Christine. “But I want you to know, I would’ve rejected her friendship anyway."

Which sister wives are still friends with Meri?

Meri, Kody's most recent ex, is not exactly cordial with some of the other wives. Christine admitted in December 2022 that she ended her friendship with Meri on her own terms. "I ended it. It wasn't safe for me anymore and I ended it and I just told her straight up, 'No, we’re not going to be friends cause I don't trust you and I'm not gonna do that to myself anymore,'" Christine explained to Sukanya Krishnan during a reunion special.

The friendship may be gone, but Christine does still talk about Meri. During a Season 18 episode that aired on September 17, Meri discusses her plans to spend time in Utah, while Christine says that Kody's behavior toward Meri is "very sad." “I saw Kody string Meri along for years and it was mean and cruel, and I saw that he would’ve done the same thing to me if I would’ve stayed,” she says.