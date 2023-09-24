Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives

Which Sister Wives Are Still Friends After Marriages to Kody Brown Marriage Collapsed?

Season 18 of 'Sister Wives' is giving an in-depth look at the failed relationships between Kody and three of his wives. But which ones are still friends?

Emma Saletta - Author
By

Sep. 24 2023, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, and Cristine Brown in a promotional 'Sister Wives' photo for Season 18
Source: TLC

The Gist:

  • Christine, Janelle, and Meri are no longer romantically involved with Kody Brown.
  • Robyn is currently the only wife still married to Kody.
  • Christine, Janelle, and Meri continue to star in Sister Wives after the marriage fallout, but not all of them are cordial.
Article continues below advertisement

A lot has changed over the past 18 seasons of Sister Wives. Now-thrice divorced Kody Brown is still betrothed to Robyn Brown, after the couple spiritually wed in 2010.

The other stars of the TLC hit show are his exes, Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown, who continue to star on Sister Wives despite their relationships with Kody being over. Their complicated relationships with Kody and one another could be the end of their years long friendships — or not.

Article continues below advertisement

Which sister wives are still friends after the divorces?

Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Meri Brown, and Kody Brown discuss issues during a Season 11 episode of 'Sister Wives' in 2017
Source: TLC

Robyn always dreamed of sitting on a porch with her sister wives, kids, and grandkids, but it's evident in Season 18 that will not happen anytime soon as everyone else has moved on. Christine is now engaged to David Woolley, Janelle appears to be single, and Meri's relationship status as of February 13, 2023 is "committed to inner peace, growth, self love and gratitude."

Despite the issues and bickering that has arisen over the years, some relationships remained strong, while others quickly fizzled out. The bond that may be the strongest is between Janelle and Christine. However, the relationship with no hope is between Christine and Robyn.

Article continues below advertisement

“I feel like we really did have the potential of just having a great relationship. And I just never understood why we couldn’t,” Robyn says during a Sister Wives confessional.

Christine shares a confessional of her own, which paints a different picture. “If it bothered her that she didn’t have a relationship with me, she should’ve said, ‘Hey, why don’t we have a relationship? Can we be friends?,'” says Christine. “But I want you to know, I would’ve rejected her friendship anyway."

Which sister wives are still friends with Meri?

Meri Brown and Christine Brown have continued to have an ill relationship, but Christine considers Kody's treatment toward Meri, "mean and cruel"
Source: TLC

Meri, Kody's most recent ex, is not exactly cordial with some of the other wives. Christine admitted in December 2022 that she ended her friendship with Meri on her own terms.

"I ended it. It wasn't safe for me anymore and I ended it and I just told her straight up, 'No, we’re not going to be friends cause I don't trust you and I'm not gonna do that to myself anymore,'" Christine explained to Sukanya Krishnan during a reunion special.

Article continues below advertisement

The friendship may be gone, but Christine does still talk about Meri. During a Season 18 episode that aired on September 17, Meri discusses her plans to spend time in Utah, while Christine says that Kody's behavior toward Meri is "very sad."

“I saw Kody string Meri along for years and it was mean and cruel, and I saw that he would’ve done the same thing to me if I would’ve stayed,” she says.

Meri Brown and Robyn Brown had a close relationship, but have drifted apart in Season 18 - to a point where Meri "regrets bringing Robyn into the family."
Source: TLC

Meri and Robyn continued to have a bond, and planned to "stick it out" and "rebuild" at the end of Season 17. Now, the two are at odds, and Meri, "regrets bringing Robyn into the family."

Where all of these relationships go from here is anyone's guess!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Sister Wives' Star Leon Brown Now: They Are Now Married to Audrey Kriss

Who Is Still With Kody on 'Sister Wives'? He's Officially Monogamous

What Does Kody Brown Do for a Living — Aside From His 'Sister Wives' Salary?

Latest Sister Wives News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.