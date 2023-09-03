Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives Kody Brown Grew Up With Many Siblings Outside of 'Sister Wives', One Who Became His Wife TLC star Kody Brown has balanced family life with his wives and children on 'Sister Wives'. But does he have any siblings to share that bond with? By Emma Saletta Sep. 3 2023, Updated 11:43 a.m. ET Source: TLC

Although Kody Brown is primarily known for his many wives and children, the Sister Wives star was also a loving son to William Winn Brown and Genielle Brown, as well as a loving stepson to Bobbie and Sheryl Brown during his teenage years.

Kody was seemingly inspired by William and Genielle's polygamist lifestyle, which led to his having four wives. However, other family members may have chosen a monogamous lifestyle. This could possibly be the case for Kody's siblings.

It would be no surprise if people in a polygamist relationship have more than five kids, especially if more than two wives are involved in the equation. Kody is currently a father to 18 children. Meanwhile, although his parents William and Genielle (along with Bobbie and Sheryl) did not conceive that many children, it's still a relatively large family. Read on for details, including about one sibling who became his wife!

So, how many siblings does Kody Brown have outside of 'Sister Wives'?

William and his wives did not give Kody 17 siblings. However, like his own children, Kody grew up in a family with several brothers and sisters — nine in total. The reality star has five sisters and four brothers, one of whom tragically passed away on August 24, 2013. He also has at least one stepsister, Janelle Brown.

Sheryl, who passed away on December 7, 2020, married William on October 24, 1992. Janelle was born during Sheryl's first marriage to Robert Alan Schriever, who died in 1972. It is unknown when they became acquainted with the Browns, but Janelle and Kody are not blood relatives. "She ended up meeting Kody’s dad and they ended up falling in love and getting married before Kody and I started courting,” Janelle said in a 2013 episode of Sister Wives.

It is unclear which of the nine children mentioned above have Genielle as a mother. However, each of them are confirmed to be William's surviving children according to his obituary created after his death on August 24, 2013 at the age of 78.

Kody Brown's relationship with his siblings is unknown, and they do not appear on 'Sister Wives'.

Kody's five sisters are Cindy Hansen, Lorilyn Brown Beck, Christine King, Tricia Brown Garner, and Leah Nicole Lundquist. None of his sisters are on Instagram, but all (except Christine) have Facebook. Their social media indicates that all of them are married or in relationships, and at least three of them have children. Lorilyn's current Facebook banner is a family photo of her with her father, Genielle, and all of her siblings, including Kody.