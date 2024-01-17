Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives Sister Wives' Meri Brown Has a New Boyfriend After Her Marriage Split — Meet Amos! Meri Brown from 'Sister Wives' revealed that she has a new boyfriend who she started dating a year after her divorice from her reality TV husband. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 17 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@therealmeribrown

The women of Sister Wives have been through the wringer throughout the 2020s. Having first premiered in 2010, the reality series originally followed a polygamist family consisting of Kody Brown and his multiple wives Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn. In their collective marriage, the family had over 18 children between Kody and each of his wives. However, the show has taken on a completely different form thanks to the dissolution of many of Kody's relationships.

Between 2021 and 2023, three of his four wives have ended things with Kody. Christine, Janelle, and Meri have each gone their separate ways. Among them, however, Meri is by far the most notable. Her "non-sexual relationship" with Kody lasted the longest out of any of the women, having previously entered their relationship in 1990 before ending things in January 2023. How has she been doing since? In 2024, Meri announced that she's seeing a new boyfriend! Here's everything we know so far.

Meri Brown is seeing someone new after years of being one of the 'Sister Wives'

On Jan. 10, 2023, Meri announced in a joint statement with Kody on Instagram that she was ending their marriage. The announcement came after months of speculation suggesting that their marriage was on the rocks following Kody's previous separations from Christine in 2021 and Janelle in 2022. The statement reads, "After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to terminate our marriage relationship."

It continues, "During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love." As of this writing, Kody is still married to Robyn as his only wife.

As for Meri, less than a year had passed before she revealed that she was dating again. On Jan. 17, 2024, Meri dropped a major relationship bomb on Instagram. Since October 2023, she's been seeing a new man named Amos. Though not much is known about Amos, Meri said that "he loves Christmas as much as [she does] and [they] laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!"

In her Instagram post, Meri wrote, "I've been keeping this kind of close to me as we've been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other. As I've considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world, I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me."