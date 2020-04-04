Maddie From 'Sister Wives' Isn't Letting Her Baby's Limb Differences Define Her

It wasn't until Oct. 23 when Maddie first opened up about her baby's medical condition.

"This is one of the hardest things that Caleb and I have gone through and the decision to share almost as difficult, but after a lot of consideration, we realized that it’s the best thing for our daughter and there is a chance it may help other parents who may also be struggling," Maddie captioned an Instagram photo — which was the first wide-angle shot showing her baby's hands and legs.