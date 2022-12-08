'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Matriarch Barbara "Babs" Thore Has Died at 76 Years Old
Regular fans of My Big Fat Fabulous Life are very familiar with the Thore family. Their antics have been captured by the reality show for the better part of a decade. Over the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, viewers have been at the edge of their seats as family matriarch Barbara "Babs" Thore suffered from a stroke, COVID-19, and an infection. Time after time, Babs battled the odds and emerged victorious, but unfortunately, the circumstances have changed this time around.
Babs's daughter, Whitney Way Thore, just revealed that her mother has passed away. With that being said, what was Babs Thore's cause of death? Here's what we know so far.
What was Barbara "Babs" Thore's cause of death?
According to a lengthy post shared on Instagram by Whitney, Babs died as a result of a condition that she has been battling for quite some time.
"My mom had cerebral amyloid angiopathy," Whitney revealed in the post, "which is an untreatable progressive condition caused by proteins in the blood vessels of the brain that can cause dementia, seizures, or like in my mom’s case, brain bleeding (hemorrhagic strokes)."
The reality star went on to add, "When mom had her first stroke in 2017, we were told of this and we knew that more strokes would eventually be inevitable. Mom’s second stroke was Dec. 28, 2021, and her last was Nov. 13, 2022."
In her following words, Whitney memorialized all of the positive aspects of her mother's life.
"My mother is our family’s greatest gift. We could never love, revere, or value another person more," she wrote. "If you’re reading this, you’re familiar with her magic: her southern charm, her hilarious sense of humor, her well-timed witty remarks, her beauty, and her ability to make everyone around her feel comfortable and cared for."
Later in the post, Whitney decided to thank fans on behalf of her mother for embracing her on the show and giving her a bit of star power.
She continued, "We want to thank you for loving our mother. She delighted in her newfound television career more than we can describe!" Later she noted, "The support from all of you made her feel so loved and encouraged. We are unbelievably thankful that we’ve been able to share her with you and it is our hope that her memory will continue to be a source of comfort and happiness for the rest of your lives, just as it will be for ours."