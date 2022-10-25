Will There Be a 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Season 11? Here's What We Know

When My Big Fat Fabulous Life premiered in 2015, TLC viewers were introduced to Whitney Thore, the "fat woman dancing" who went viral on YouTube for her impressive moves. Fans have since followed her through the many ups and downs of her personal, professional, and romantic lives — and they can't get enough of her larger-than-life personality or her amazing friends and family.

Naturally, when Season 10 came to an end on Oct. 25, 2022, people were curious to know if and when Season 11 might be happening. Let's take a closer look at what we know.