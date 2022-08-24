'My Big Fat Fabulous Life': Who Is Ashley Baynes' Baby Daddy?

According to Reality Titbit, Ashley's boyfriend Eric Hadley is the father of both of her children.

Ashley and Eric have been together for more than six years, per the outlet, but he's never made an appearance on MBFFL; he apparently realized he didn’t want to spend any time in front of TV cameras while Ashley was pregnant the first time around in Season 5 of the show. For this reason, most people don’t know very much about Eric at all.

Their first-born child — daughter Harper — is 3 years old, and their new baby son — August Daniel — was born in May 2022.