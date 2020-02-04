What's With Heather From 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life'? Whitney's BFF Is Making Things Awkward

Considering Heather and Whitney's complicated history when it comes to guys, it makes sense that Whitney would apprehensive about this particular match-up. Remember when Heather and Buddy dated? Yeah, that was a little awkward for Whitney in the beginning — considering they were both her best friends. Things got even more complicated, though, when Heather and Buddy broke up. Because it's not like a person's feelings for someone flip off like a light switch.