Source: TL

What's With Heather From 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life'? Whitney's BFF Is Making Things Awkward

Fans of TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life know that Heather Sykes and Whitney Way Thore are BFFs. Longtime viewers are also well-aware of the fact that Heather and Whitney have had their fair share of guy-related drama. And unfortunately, it looks like the latest development in Heather's love life could mean trouble for her friendship with Whitney.

A sneak peek teaser for the Feb. 4 episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life shows Heather making out with a guy she just met — and Whitney is less than thrilled about it. 