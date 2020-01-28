We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
What Is Avi From 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Doing Now? Whitney's Ex Has Seemingly Disappeared

Fans of My Big Fat Fabulous Life undoubtedly remember Whitney Thore's ex Avi Lang. Because I mean, who could forget that dumpster fire of a relationship? Several months into dating Avi, Whitney learned that not only was her boyfriend engaged to someone else — but that he had been seeing several other women, too.

These days, Whitney is in a much better place. Now — nearly three years after suffering the heartache caused by Avi's manipulation — the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star is engaged to Chase Severino. Still, fans are likely curious about what Avi has been up to since his cheating scheme was revealed.

So what is Avi doing now? Let's take a look.