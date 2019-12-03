Whitney Way Thore From 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Is Engaged

Whitney Way Thore's fabulous life just got even more fabulous! The star of the TLC show My Big Fat Fabulous Life just announced her engagement to Chase Severino. On the show, viewers watched as Whitney dealt with cheating exes, harsh breakups, her flirtation with Buddy Bell, and a quest to find "The One." But, Chase won't be making his MBFFL debut until Season 7, so fans are wondering just who Whitney's fiancé is.

Who is Whitney Way Thore's fiancé Chase Severino? We've got the scoop on how the couple met, what Chase does for a living, and his romantic proposal to the TLC star.

Source: Instagram

Who is Whitney Way Thore's fiancé Chase Severino? The reality star has been busy with filming her show and developing her company, NoBS Active, a line of activewear with size inclusivity, but she couldn't help the immediate attraction she felt to Chase. Whitney met Chase through her NoBS business partner, Ryan Andreas. Chase and Ryan attended college together at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He received a B.S. degree in Accounting and Finance.

In addition to becoming a reality star himself once Season 7 of the show debuts, Chase worked as a revenue field auditor at the North Carolina Department of Revenue from 2014 to 2016. His most recent job title is unknown, but he just gained a new personal life title: fiancé.

Whitney went public with Chase back in April, and she slowly but surely began posting more pictures with her beau. On Dec. 3, she announced exclusively to People that she and Chase had gotten engaged in Paris — nearly two months earlier. "Chase and I are so excited to officially announce our engagement and even more excited for My Big Fat Fabulous Life viewers to share this happiness with us," she said to the magazine.

She also showed off her canary yellow sparkler from Chase on her Instagram page. Whitney referred to the rock as "exactly what [she] wanted." For those who want to learn more about Chase ahead of the new season, you can follow him on Instagram here.

But what about Whitney's ex, Buddy Bell? While fans are showing their love and support for Whitney's engagement news, many were hoping that she'd one day reconcile with her ex-boyfriend, Buddy Bell. After all, Buddy has remained a strong fixture on the show, and Whitney continues to post PDA-filled photos with him.

The Season 6 finale showed the couple sharing yet another kiss, leading many to assume that a reconciliation was inevitable. Even Chase noticed the chemistry between Buddy and Whitney, according to the Season 7 trailer. "I trust you 100 percent, it’s just that Buddy’s around all the time," Chase tells Whitney in the teaser.

Considering the engagement will be shown on the upcoming season, it looks like Chase didn't let Buddy come between him and Whitney. But, it's not all roses for the couple, as they'll struggle to win the approval of Whitney's loved ones due to the whirlwind nature of their relationship.

Whitney and Chase are open about their weight. Whitney has always been open about struggling with body confidence and body shaming — but she wants to make sure that's not going to be a problem in her relationship with Chase. In a preview for the new season, shared by People, Chase and Whitney are planning a date together while lounging on a hammock. Chase notices that Whitney is a little worried that the hammock wouldn't hold them both and points this out to her.

But talking about her weight doesn't scare Whitney — in fact, she uses this conversation as an opportunity to talk about how much they weigh. She flat out asks Chase how much he weighs, to which he replies "200 on the dot." Whitney then invites Chase to guess how much she weighs. After guessing 250 pounds, Whitney jokes "this calf weighs 50 pounds alone," and she reveals that her actual weight is 330. But that doesn't bother Chase one bit.