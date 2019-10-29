Are Chloe and Max from TLC's 'Unexpected' Still Together? Things May Be Looking Up

It's been a wild ride for Unexpected's Chloe Mendoza and Max Schenzel. Back in August, it was apparent that things weren't going so well for the reality TV couple. Fans unearthed tweets between Max and Chloe that spelled trouble: Max had noted that Chloe had moved out. The two had moved in together back in June. Then, in September, Max deleted all his photos of Chloe on Instagram and at the time, added "single" to his social bios. Are things really over for the teen parents? It doesn't seem that way...

Are Chloe and Max still together? Or are they broken up? It looks like Chloe and Max may be back together again. Max cleaned up his act, attended Alcoholics Anonymous retreat, got a new job, and seems to really be trying for Chloe and their daughter, Ava. Max posted a long message from his phone, explaining how he's on a better path now.

"Today It’s been 29 days since I changed my everyday life routine. I forgot how great life was because I let life’s problems defeat me and deceive me into thinking that what I was doing was justified. I watched myself make mistakes that lead to bigger mistakes as I slowly caused damage in every relationship I had. I got my daughter in my life, my lady, my father, my experienced sponsor, and the guy in my picture is one of my real few friends that I have left."

It continues, "I got a long way to go still but I am genuinely happy with life and I feel confident when I wake up and excited when I go to sleep. Life is a process and god puts signs in it that you have to pay attention to. Trust the process and everything else will follow. Everyone has issues in life, and everyone’s capable of overcoming them. God bless everybody and have a great Sunday! #gocards #blessed"

And according to Starcasm, Chloe and Max uploaded a photo of themselves together at Fear Farm to Instagram Story. Max's bio on his Twitter reads "Reality T.V Star On TLC’s Unexpected . |Ava|Chloe|20|," while Chloe's is, "dv NM/AZ | Ava | Max #Unexpected on TLC." Interestingly, her relationship status on Facebook is "single" (but maybe she just hasn't updated her page in awhile).

There's more proof that Chloe and Max are indeed back together. In a selfie Max took October 9, an Instagram user asked if he and Chloe were still together, and he replied, "Yes."

There's drama around whether or not Max actually completed his rehab. Max was arrested for a felony in 2018 for for burglary and credit card theft. He was on probation, and allegedly was sentenced to three months in jail for his crimes. Court documents show that Max was to receive "intensive outpatient treatment" back in March after testing positive for Fentanyl during his probation.

Starcasm obtained a Facebook comment from Chloe's mom (who's not a big Max fan) in the Unexpected fan group saying, "Wow! What a liar. He got kicked out of a 90 day rehab after just 10 days. Since he needs a higher level of care than they could provide and he was missing classes."

She added, "What a joke. Did anyone see his post 3 days ago about tanning?? Chloe was at work, he was staying at her apartment, but yet Ava was with me and my husband while Chloe is working cause she cant leave her with Max. But he can go tan!!! Must be nice to not have a job and be tanning. Ridiculous that you feed into his lies. 33 days my ass! smh"

But back in September, Max posted a tweet, claiming drugs and alcohol weren't for him anymore.

I hate drugs and alcohol like what’s even the point in them, there’s so many ways to be happy in life without them. For me I feel like they only lead to bad results, and destruction of relationships. 😈✌️ — Max Schenzel (@Maxunexpected) September 13, 2019

Is Max still going to jail? It appears that his sentence is delayed until December, according to Starcasm. The pre-sentence report says,“Based on this harm to the victim, the state seriously considered requesting initial jail time. Ultimately, though, the state believes it is more important that the defendant make quick and deliberate progress towards his financial obligations.”