Whitney Way Thore is Planning the Parisian Wedding of her Dreams

So, fun fact: I’m actually back in Paris right now (just woke up from the longest nap!) with @nataliemeansnice for a girls’ trip...and I almost think @severinbro7 and I should just get married here too! I have not mentioned this to him yet, but what do y’all think? 😂 On a slightly more serious note, thank you so much for your well wishes and congratulations. It means a lot to us. ♥️ The day you can meet him (January 7) can’t come fast enough. 📷: @hopeleigh