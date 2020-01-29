We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Whitney Way Thore is Planning the Parisian Wedding of her Dreams

Viewers of My Big Fat Fabulous Life are just watching Whitney Thore and Chase Severino's courtship ramp up. They just reached boyfriend-girlfriend status and things are definitely heating up. But Whitney's fans already know how this story ends: with a fairy tale engagement! Although it will likely be a while until we see the engagement play out on screen, luckily, we got the news back in Dec. 2019 that the couple had taken a trip to Paris in October, where Chase proposed.

All that's left now is the wedding!