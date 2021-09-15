Who Is 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' star Whitney Thore's Good Friend Ashley Baynes?

If you've been keeping up with TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life, then you must know that Ashley and Whitney are pretty much best friends. Since the show's beginning, Whitney has had her bestie appearing alongside her, and fans have wanted to know more about Ashley.

According to Ashley's LinkedIn profile, she currently works at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro as a business services coordinator. Her boyfriend, who's also the father of her 3-year-old daughter Hadley name is Eric. Unfortunately, fans won't get to see Eric because he does not want to appear on the reality series.

While we're not sure how Ashely and Whitney met and became best friends, we do know that they genuinely appreciate one another. On an episode of the My Big Fat Fabulous Life podcast, the two discussed their friendship and said they couldn't pinpoint how they met one another and became so close, and Whitney described Ashley as "really thoughtful" and someone who "always shows up."

She also shared that for her birthday Ashley makes "little key lime pies and decorates the apartment" and told her best friend, "That means so much to me.” Ashley replied, “Well, you get what you give, and you’re always there for me too.” These two are so close that Whitney was even at the birth of Ashley's baby in Season 5, and Ashley helped Whitney pick out her wedding dress when she was planning her wedding with then-fiancé Chase Severino. These two are totally best friend goals!

