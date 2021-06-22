Who Is Lisa on 'Celebrity IOU'? Everything We Know About Kris Jenner's BFF of Over 40 Years

Jonathan and Drew Scott made their television debut in 2011, and almost a decade later, the Property Brothers are still in the household renovation business. In their latest series, Celebrity IOU, celebrities gift their personal heroes with the home renovations of their dreams. So far, Jonathan and Drew have helped stars like Rebel Wilson, Viola Davis, and Justin Hartley do exactly that.

In the June 21 episode of Celebrity IOU, Jonathan and Drew Scott linked up with the Kardashian-Jenner family to surprise Kris Jenner’s longtime friend, Lisa, with a brand new backyard. But who is Kris Jenner’s best friend Lisa ?

In Season 2, Episode 5 of Celebrity IOU, viewers learned that Kris Jenner and Lisa had been friends for more than 40 years. Lisa, who is the godmother of Kris's children, recently lost both her mother and her husband. Kris said in a statement, “I feel like I've been given a gift because I was able to do this for Lisa. She gets to start making new memories and have a fresh start."

Drew said although Lisa “saved up every penny” to buy a beautiful home in the same neighborhood as her best friend, her budget came up short when it was time to spruce up her bare and neglected backyard.

He told TV Insider, “She had a really hard time trying to figure what life means to her. She saved up every penny to get this house, living in the same neighborhood as Kris, but couldn’t afford to do anything with the yard. The type of transformation — it is life-changing. We feel really fortunate to be a part of that.”

In the episode, Kris was joined by two of her daughters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, who played unique roles in the renovation process. Jonathan told TV Insider, “I’ve heard Kris is a very savvy businesswoman. I was blown away. I really had the wrong impression. They all have hearts of gold. They really wanted to do something special for Lisa.”

He added, “Kim was funny because right off the top she said, ‘I’m wearing heels and not doing demolition, I’ll help you pick finishes. I’ll help you pick the color palette.’ She was really great with all of that, but it was really Kendall and Kris who were like, ‘We want to smash something.’’ In the end, Kris, Kendall, Kim, and the Property Brothers gifted Lisa with a new and improved backyard oasis. But who else will be featured on this season of Celebrity IOU?

