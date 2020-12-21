HGTV Approved Season 2 of 'Celebrity IOU' in May 2020 — When Was the Show Filmed?By Leila Kozma
Updated
Season 2 of Celebrity IOU promises hours' worth of quality entertainment, emotional scenes, and beautiful moments shared between celebrities and their favorite people.
Starring Justin Hartley, Zooey Deschanel, and the like, the home renovation show is bound to capture some miraculous home transformations for the sake of altruism. So, when was Season 2 of Celebrity IOU filmed?
Some episodes of Season 1 of 'Celebrity IOU' were likely filmed before the pandemic.
As Drew and Jonathan explained in a previous interview with Architectural Digest, the filming of Season 2 had to be put to a halt temporarily due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
As they revealed, the global healthcare crisis left them with no choice but to think on their feet. In the end, they decided to operate parts of their businesses from home. However, the exact filming dates of Season 2 of Celebrity IOU aren't known at this time.
"Even though filming is shut down, we're still operating the other parts of our business remotely. For Scott Living, we're designing new furniture and home accessories, particularly to tackle storage solutions, home office setups, and new stylish household sanitary products for people who are stuck at home during the virus," the stars told Architectural Digest.
Fortunately for Drew and Jonathan, not every part of the operation had to be closed down indefinitely.
They were able to continue working on their homeware brand, Scott Living. Likewise, Drew and his wife, Linda, managed to adapt to the fast-changing circumstances — and push forward with creative endeavors like their podcast, At Home with Linda & Drew Scott.
Unlike Season 1 of Celebrity IOU, which featured six one-hour-long episodes, Season 2 will consist of only four.
According to House Beautiful, the show-runners may have decided to make fewer episodes due to the complications caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, the theory is yet to be confirmed.
The filming of Season 2 of 'Celebrity IOU' began sometime after May 2020.
According to Deadline, Celebrity IOU was renewed for Season 2 in May 2020.
"Since its premiere on Apr. 13, 2020, Celebrity IOU has delivered a strong, consistent weekly performance among all demos [...] This series continues to break records and it delights viewers with feel-good stories about fan-favorite celebs and the people who love and support them off-camera. We have to make more," Jane Latman, the president of HGTV for Discovery, Inc., told the outlet at the time.
The plans for Season 2 were likely put in place shortly after the announcement. However, it's uncertain when the filming began.
Some productions were lucky enough to resume filming in the summer of 2020, only for the shooting to be shut down once again. Take, for instance The Witcher, whose creators took a brief pause in November 2020 after four crew members tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). It's unknown whether the creators of Celebrity IOU had to face challenges of a similar kind.
Catch new episodes of Season 2 of Celebrity IOU every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.