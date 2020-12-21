HGTV Approved Season 2 of 'Celebrity IOU' in May 2020 — When Was the Show Filmed?

Starring Justin Hartley, Zooey Deschanel, and the like, the home renovation show is bound to capture some miraculous home transformations for the sake of altruism. So, when was Season 2 of Celebrity IOU filmed ?

Season 2 of Celebrity IOU promises hours' worth of quality entertainment, emotional scenes, and beautiful moments shared between celebrities and their favorite people.

Some episodes of Season 1 of 'Celebrity IOU' were likely filmed before the pandemic.

As Drew and Jonathan explained in a previous interview with Architectural Digest, the filming of Season 2 had to be put to a halt temporarily due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As they revealed, the global healthcare crisis left them with no choice but to think on their feet. In the end, they decided to operate parts of their businesses from home. However, the exact filming dates of Season 2 of Celebrity IOU aren't known at this time.

"Even though filming is shut down, we're still operating the other parts of our business remotely. For Scott Living, we're designing new furniture and home accessories, particularly to tackle storage solutions, home office setups, and new stylish household sanitary products for people who are stuck at home during the virus," the stars told Architectural Digest.

Fortunately for Drew and Jonathan, not every part of the operation had to be closed down indefinitely. They were able to continue working on their homeware brand, Scott Living. Likewise, Drew and his wife, Linda, managed to adapt to the fast-changing circumstances — and push forward with creative endeavors like their podcast, At Home with Linda & Drew Scott.

Unlike Season 1 of Celebrity IOU, which featured six one-hour-long episodes, Season 2 will consist of only four. According to House Beautiful, the show-runners may have decided to make fewer episodes due to the complications caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, the theory is yet to be confirmed.