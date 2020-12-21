Beyond the love story and drama, fans ask where Christmas on the Menu was filmed because its scenery is gorgeous. Here's what we know.

Where was 'Christmas on the Menu' filmed?

Christmas on the Menu is a Lifetime Channel made-for-television movie that follows the romance between a food critic and a chef. The critic visited the chef's restaurant and wrote a review that hit her reputation due to its bad write-up.

According to the movie's synopsis, Josie Byrde is "a celebrated chef" who "heads home for the holidays and creates a special Holiday menu for her mom's new bed and breakfast bistro, where she runs into Tanner, the famous food critic who panned her old bakery in a review. Soon, a holiday romance begins to blossom between them just in time for Christmas."

As with most of these holiday movies, the drama centers around two people who have a history. This drama unfolds into a romance that wasn't expected (except it was). The love story is why people tune in. They're always romantic and give us all a sense of happiness during the holiday season when we can really use it.

And, the scenery of these movies is always gorgeous. It's no wonder fans ask where Christmas on the Menu was filmed in hopes of visiting the featured bed and breakfast one day — which is located in Big Bear Lake, California.

The small town is in Southern California and is most known for its Bear Mountain ski resort, which is family-friendly and has learner slopes. The Big Bear Lake Village is quaint, with restaurants that line the streets, gift shops, and boutiques — making it a lovely location in which to shoot a romantic holiday movie.

There were additional scenes shot in Los Angeles, California. Those were mostly reserved for the times Josie was not in her hometown, so there weren't many.

According to an Instagram post by director Jake Helgren, who also directed Dashing in December on Paramount Network, the movie has some familiar faces. "Very excited to share that we have another Christmas movie in the can coming your way this holiday season with some familiar faces on board!" he wrote along with a group photo of some of the cast members.

Kim Shaw, who plays Josie, has been featured in several other holiday movies, including Christmas Scavenger Hunt and Rent-an-Elf. She also played the role of Dr. Cassie Williams on the television series Saving Hope.