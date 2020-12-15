There is something comforting deep down about watching a movie made for television around Christmastime. It's a tradition for so many because these movies are often so bad, or just so predictable, that they're good. We love them, and the scenery is often magical too. If you're one of the people asking where Dashing in December was filmed , here are all the details you need to know.

Where was 'Dashing in December' filmed?

There are so many made-for-television movies that come out during the holidays. We're not sure exactly why, but we're going to guess they're popular so people keep watching them. It could be the fact that a lot more people have downtime to watch television during the holidays.

Or perhaps it's because we've had a long year and just want to watch something that's not going to weigh heavy in our heads. Either way, there's a real market for these and dedicated channels on cable that play these rom-com holiday movies.

One of the newer films to come out in December 2020 is Dashing in December. It's one of those holiday themed romantic drama movies, about a New York City financier who heads back home for the holidays. He wants to convince his mom to sell the ranch that's been in the family for years, when he unexpectedly finds love.

The main character falls in love with the ranch hand who plans to help him save the ranch. While this is expected in most cases, it's a beautiful love story that has a gay romance lead. The predictable storyline, love being the center focus, and the scenery of the film help tell its pretty story.

This gay cowboy romance was written, directed, and co-produced by Jake Helgren who shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the filming location. According to his Instagram and one of the lead actors, Juan Pablo Di Pace's Instagram, the movie was shot in Utah, although in the storyline the family's ranch is in Colorado.

Dashing in December was shot entirely in Utah but in different cities throughout the state including Salt Lake City, the capital and most popular, and some smaller cities like Midway and Heber City. The farm or ranch locations helped give the perfect backdrop for the storyline where the two main characters fall in love.

"I’m gonna miss these trailers ... last day of filming," Juan wrote on Instagram on Oct. 1, 2020. The majority of the filming happened in September 2020 and wrapped up just in time to make the movie viewable to the public in time for the holiday season. And the entire production was hopeful it would hit that perfect balance of drama and romance people love during the holiday season.

“This feel-good project captures the importance of inclusive storytelling, the power of love and the spirit of the holidays all rolled into one,” Meghan Hooper, EVP and Paramount’s Head of Original Movies and Limited Series, said in a release. And they seemingly hit the mark of what the studio was hoping to get out of this romance. Fans took to social media to share their reactions to watching the love story unfold as it aired on television.

