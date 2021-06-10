You Can Stay in the Same Lake Tahoe Vacation Home as the Kardashians — for $6,000 a Night

You Can Stay in the Same Lake Tahoe Vacation Home as the Kardashians — for $6,000 a NightBy Sara Belcher
Jun. 10 2021, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
When the Kardashian family posted their holiday vacation photos, they casually left out just how impressive the vacation home they rented really was. On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we finally got to see the home they were staying at — and it's just as extravagant as you would expect it to be.
Most of the Kardashian crew took their holiday break in Lake Tahoe at an expansive estate — and you, too, can book it through Vrbo.
The Kardashians' Lake Tahoe vacation home is more than $6,000 a night.
According to the Vrbo listing, the house is part of a 17,000 square-foot "Epic Mega Mansion." With 17 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, and an indoor pool, the group definitely took advantage of the many amenities the rental had to offer.
The inside of the house features an inordinate number of entertainment options, including a pool table, foosball, shuffleboard, ping pong table, indoor movie theater, a wet bar, and much more.
The listing boasts about the view (which we've seen a bit of on the show), giving guests a "15-acre panoramic lakeview." It also has two outdoor decks, one of which is covered for BBQs and another featuring a hot tub. There are even on-site chef and chauffeur services if you should want them.
Of course, all of these amenities come at a price. Currently, the estate is listed for an average price of $6,348 per night (though it may vary with the exact booking dates).
While this seems like a hefty price, the house holds up to 38 guests — so if you get enough people to pitch in, it could be nice for a luxurious family getaway (Kardashian style, of course) or a to-visit location on your If I Win the Lottery bucket list.
The Kardashians rented the same vacation home as the cast of 'RHOBH.'
If you're a reality TV regular and thought the estate looked familiar, you would be right. This Lake Tahoe vacation home is the same one the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills rented for their own getaway. The house was booked by longtime cast member Lisa Rinna for the group, and while some of the ladies were nervous about the trip, they all eventually loved the estate.
“This might be the best view I've ever seen from a house,” Crystal Minkoff said of the vacation home.
The listing also claims that the house has been featured on an episode of The Bachelor, making it a popular pick for reality shows.
If you're looking to book this estate, it's best to think fast — the house has already been booked for most of the summer, and a last-minute booking could easily run in the thousands.
You can see more of the Kardashians' trip on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on E!.