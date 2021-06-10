You Can Stay in the Same Lake Tahoe Vacation Home as the Kardashians — for $6,000 a Night

When the Kardashian family posted their holiday vacation photos, they casually left out just how impressive the vacation home they rented really was. On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we finally got to see the home they were staying at — and it's just as extravagant as you would expect it to be.

Most of the Kardashian crew took their holiday break in Lake Tahoe at an expansive estate — and you, too, can book it through Vrbo.