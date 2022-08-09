Did Ashley Baynes From 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Have Her Baby?

Whitney Thore's core group of friends have supported her through many ups and downs shown on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. In fact, many of her pals have been around since their high school days. Ashley Baynes is among Whitney's BFFs, and she surprised Whit on the Season 10 premiere with some exciting news: She's pregnant!

Of course, the episode had been filmed months earlier — so at this point, Ashley has already given birth to her baby. Let's take a closer look at her newest addition.