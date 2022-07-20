Is Babs Thore From 'MBFFL' OK? Whitney's Mom Experienced a Serious Health Scare

In the clip, Whitney's father Glenn Thore informed her over the phone: "We're taking your mom to the emergency room. It's scary." Whitney clarified for the camera: "I got a call from my dad. He said that my mother had another stroke. My heart just fell out of my body."

"She was laying on the couch, and she couldn't talk," Whitney's brother Hunter recounted. "When I first came in, I thought she might have passed away."

Glenn added: "And I was trying to figure out how bad it was, you know, where do we go from here."