Whitney Thore talking about getting her COVID-19 vaccine on 'MBFFL'.
Source: TLC

Did Whitney Thore Replace Her Poodle With a New One on 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life'?

By

Sep. 28 2021, Published 10:30 p.m. ET

Fans of the TLC reality series My Big Fat Fabulous Life know how obsessed Whitney Thore is when it comes to her three cats Henchi, Ollie, and Wanda. They were pretty surprised in Season 8 when she decided to add a dog to the Thore mix. That probably had something to do with Whitney’s then-fiancé Chase Severino having a huge love for dogs just as big as her love for cats. Chase ends up convincing the cat-mom to expand the family with a new dog named Neeshi.

Audiences instantly fell in love with the skittish rescue pup. At first, Whitney was pretty worried that her beloved felines would not take too well with having a new pet in the house, let alone it being a dog. However, it seemed like Whitney had no problems bringing a new four-legged friend into her home, and the cats even seemed to take a liking to the standard poodle.

Whitney Thore and dog
Source: Instagram / @whitneywaythore
When MBFFL Season 9 premiered, there was no more Chase since the two called off their engagement, and fans noted that Neeshi had a new name: Goose. Viewers were confused right away on if the poodle was the same dog from last season or if after the Chase breakup, Whitney replaced Neeshi. Here’s what we know about what happened to Whitney’s dog.

So, here's what happened to Whitney Thore's dog Neeshi.

It appears that a rumor started to circulate online that Whitey got rid of her poodle and replaced her with an identical dog. For all the fans wondering if there's any truth to this, there isn't, and Neeshi is just fine. The rumor got back to the TLC star, and Whitney immediately shut it down and took it to social media to clear everything up. She did not replace Neeshi with another dog. What happened is that Whitney's dog got a new name.

Whitney simply felt like the original name needed to go and changed it to something she thought was a better-fitting name. Neeshi, the poodle, now goes by the name Goose. In a lengthy Instagram post, Whitney wrote, "Heard a rumor some of y'all thought I got rid of Neeshi and replaced her with an identical poodle named Goose. Same dog, we just updated her name to match her blossoming personality."

Source: Instagram
She went on to say, "No need for concern — Goosie Girlie is living her best life and has come so many miles from who she was a year and a half ago when I rescued her. She especially enjoys her relationship with Uncle Todd. Swipe to see the footage I caught of them on my security cam."

Viewers have watched Whitney this season navigate through the waters of dating once again. She recently revealed that she is totally crushing on her French tutor Naïl. Her friends and family think she’s moving too fast. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out. However, we’re sure she’ll be just fine with her cats and Goose by her side no matter what happens.

Catch new episodes of My Big Fat Fabulous Life at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.

