Will There Be 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Season 10? Whitney Thore Sheds Some Light

Viewers have been obsessed with Whitney Thore's journey ever since My Big Fat Fabulous Life premiered on TLC in January 2015. From Whitney's dating life to her close-knit group of friends and business ventures catered toward women of all sizes, fans just can't get enough.

Naturally, viewers have been wondering ever since Season 9 wrapped up: Will there be a Season 10 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life? Here's what we know.