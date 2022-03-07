Will There Be 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Season 10? Whitney Thore Sheds Some Light

Will There Be 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Season 10? Whitney Thore Sheds Some LightBy Michelle Stein
Mar. 7 2022, Published 2:51 p.m. ET
Viewers have been obsessed with Whitney Thore's journey ever since My Big Fat Fabulous Life premiered on TLC in January 2015. From Whitney's dating life to her close-knit group of friends and business ventures catered toward women of all sizes, fans just can't get enough.
Naturally, viewers have been wondering ever since Season 9 wrapped up: Will there be a Season 10 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life? Here's what we know.
Season 9 of 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' followed Whitney's budding relationship with "the Frechman."
Season 9 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life followed Whitney as she continued to grow her business, No BS Active. Viewers watched her and her business partner Jessica Powell prepare to launch their app. They also watched as Whitney continued to heal from her soul-crushing breakup with Chase Severino.
Another major storyline in Season 9 of the TLC saw Whitney becoming close with a man from France. Initially, they connected on a language exchange app — but the flirty nature of their interactions (combined with Whitney's giddiness whenever she talked about him) made it obvious there was some serious chemistry between them.
Because Whitney's French tutor didn't want to potentially deal with the same online hate that her ex-fiancé Chase Severino received following their breakup, his face was blurred and his name was omitted from the show. Whitney referred to her boyfriend as simply, "the Frenchman."
The season finale showed Whitney preparing to travel to Paris to finally meet the Frenchman for the first time in person. To help alleviate fans' curiosity following this cliffhanger, Whitney took to Instagram to offer a present-day update on her personal life.
"I spent six weeks in Paris. I did fall in love. I am in a relationship and I’m incredibly happy!" she wrote on Nov. 2, 2021, alongside a video montage of her travels. A February 2022 update confirmed that Whitney and the Frenchman were still dating.
Will there be a Season 10 of 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life'?
TLC has not officially announced whether My Big Fat Fabulous Life will be returning for Season 10. But that doesn't mean it's not coming, nor does it mean that production hasn't already started. The network generally waits to reveal premiere dates until a couple of weeks before they drop.
Whitney has hinted that another season will be coming to TLC soon. On Feb. 3, 2022, Whitney took to Instagram to address some assumptions her followers may have about her.
"The assumption that I’ve quit television is not correct," she wrote. "We are currently working hard on a new season for you! Can you believe the next will be Season 10?"
When more information is available about Season 10 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life — including when the premiere date will be — we'll be sure to keep you updated.
In the meantime, you can catch Seasons 1–9 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life on the Discover Plus app.