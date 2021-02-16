Is Chase Severino Married to Sara Jackson? People Are Curious About Whitney's Ex

When Chase Severino revealed that not only did he cheat on Whitney Thore, but he had also gotten the other woman pregnant, My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans were devastated on behalf of the reality TV star. Season 8 of the TLC series has followed Whitney struggling with his betrayal, along with picking up the shattered pieces of her life and moving forward from the broken engagement. Ever since Chase's baby arrived in late 2020, many have wondered: Is he married to Sara Jackson now?

As a refresher, My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans were first able to identify the mother of Chase's child through baby registries , which list his presumed baby mama, Sara Jackson, alongside Whitney's ex-fiancé's name. Chase and Sara went on to welcome a baby girl (who was born a few weeks early, but healthy) in September 2020. They named her Aurora Joyce Severino — and she's pretty much the cutest.

Is Chase Severino married to Sara Jackson?

For a while, it was unclear whether Chase and Sara had gotten married leading up to or following the birth of their child. An utter lack of photos including Sara — aside from one shot on the day their daughter was born — combined with Chase avoiding using her name at all via Instagram hinted that Chase wanted to keep his relationship as private as possible. A Valentine's Day 2020 tribute from Chase, for example, reads, "Happy Valentine’s Day to my three sweethearts! Aurora, Piper Girl and [redacted]!"

And who could blame him, really? Since his falling out with Whitney, Chase has been the target of angry DMs, hostile comments, and intense scrutiny for having cheated on the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star. He's likely wanted to keep Sara as far away from that negativity as possible, considering the ongoing backlash Chase has endured for the way his engagement ended with Whitney.

An Instagram post in February 2021, however, offered a clue about whether Chase and Sara are married. "I get a lot of direct messages on Instagram and I read about 95% of them," he wrote alongside a screenshot of a DM on Feb. 15. "I don’t usually respond (I wish I had the time). I’m posting these not for your sympathy, but in thanks. You see, this hate has motivated and propelled me to be a better me. I get cursed, cussed out, and wished horrible things upon. Worst of all my child gets wished ill will."

Chase went on to explain that he uses these hateful messages as motivation to strive to be the best version of himself. This includes: giving his "BEST effort to being a great father," showing "the upmost [sic] love and care to my girlfriend and mother of my child," and having a newfound "dedication to working out and going to the gym."

Since Chase most recently referred to Sara as his "girlfriend," we're going to go ahead and assume that the new parents are not married — or even technically engaged — at this point in time. And that's absolutely their prerogative.