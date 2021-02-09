Jessica Powell From 'MBFFL' Has Been on an Incredible Weight-Loss Journey

When Whitney Thore relocated to Charlotte, N.C. to launch NoBSactive with Ryan Andreas, fans of My Big Fat Fabulous Life were left scratching their heads. Why would she move so far away from her friends and family to start a business with someone so drastically different from herself? (Ryan is a self-described "bro," and Whitney is a curvy, feminist, body-positive woman.) It just didn't add up.

This is probably why people were so pumped to see that Whit has since partnered with Jessica Powell.