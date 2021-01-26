Whitney Thore Contemplated Weight Loss Surgery, but Did She Go Through With It?

You don't have to be a TLC fan to know that the star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life has been a major voice in the body positivity movement. Through the reality series, viewers have watched Whitney Thore — who gained hundreds of pounds as a result of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) — lead an active lifestyle and love her body, despite societal pressure for her to feel otherwise. But did Whitney end up getting weight loss surgery ?

Whitney hasn't shared anything about getting weight loss surgery via social media, so it's difficult to say for sure. Then again, plenty of reality stars avoid sharing major announcements in real time to avoid spoiling what happens on their show — and Whitney has been looking seriously fit over on Instagram lately.

Whitney Thore seriously considered weight loss surgery in Season 8 of 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life.'

During a Season 8 episode titled, "Weight-Loss Surgery," Whitney opened up to her BFF Buddy Bell about her struggles with online dating. She did so by reading a few of the nasty messages she received from complete strangers. "I was going to send you a message but I don't go out with wildebeests," one message read. "No wonder why you're single. You're definitely not a prize. Clearly just some lard-a-- and will always be."

"The amount of hateful comments that I've gotten since I delved back into online dating is really discouraging. I mean, it always happens. But it just feels extra s--tty for it to be happening now," she told Buddy, who tried to console her by pointing out, "These people are obviously f--king sick."

An emotionally defeated Whitney insisted, "It happens, like, all the time. I'm so sick of it ... I just wonder if I should just, you know, like get surgery or something just so I can just live a better life, I guess."

Source: TLC

To the camera, Whitney explained, "Weight loss surgery has never been something that I've considered for myself and not something that I've particularly been super supportive about for most other people. Deep down, I know that I'm struggling, and I know that I'm dealing with depression on a level that I haven't dealt with in a very long time. And I think that I am seeking relief or solution or a change.”

Whitney went on to share her thoughts about weight loss surgery with her wider circle of friends later on in the episode — and all of them were shocked to hear the 36-year-old was actually considering it.

